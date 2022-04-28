Thursday, April 28, 2022
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Eight members of two Muslim families revert to Hinduism

After embracing the Sanatan faith, these people also got new names. Accordingly, Shahista is now Radha, Rashida has become Geeta, Harun got a new name Arun, and Barkha is now Varsha.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Zee News
Eight members of two Muslim families reverted to Hinduism in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mahant Swami Yashveer Maharaj and Swami Mrigendra Maharaj of Swami Yashveer Ashram Parishad at Bagra brought them back to Hinduism fold after performing the havan and puja rituals. All of them became Hindu amidst the chants of holy mantras by doing Achamana of the holy Gangajal.

After embracing the Sanatan faith, these people also got new names. Accordingly, Shahista is now Radha, Rashida has become Geeta, Harun got a new name Arun, and Barkha is now Varsha. Similarly, Akbar is now Krish, Ikra became Sheetal, Ehsan got the name Sachin, and Gullu will now be known as Hritik.

Swami Yashveer Maharaj said that after learning about the Hindus who had converted under greed or pressure, he decided to get such people back into their original faith. To date, he has brought hundreds of such people back into the Sanatan dharma. About the two families who recently returned to Hinduism, he said, “These are the people whose parents or the generation before them converted to Islam for some reason. The two families who have been repatriated are originally from the Meerut district.”

He further said, “After independence, from 1947 till the BJP government came to power in the country, all the governments have done the work of promoting conversion in a very vicious manner. The clerics often visit the houses of poor Hindus and ask them to convert to Islam by luring them in all kinds of ways. When poor Hindus don’t agree to convert, they are also threatened.”

The Hindu saint added, “In Uttar Pradesh, Hindus were persecuted in the earlier governments. They were converted to Islam. But the things have changed in the Yogi government. Now those who have left their religion are returning home. The pride of the people is awakened.”

