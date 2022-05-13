Friday, May 13, 2022
Updated:

‘We are not safe’: Kashmiri Pandits working under PM package submit resignation en-masse after Rahul Bhat’s brutal murder by Islamic terrorists

In the letter, the employees said they do not feel safe after the killing of KP Govt Employee Rahul Bhat by Islamic terrorists.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Bhat's murder triggers fresh safety concerns among Kashmiri Pandits
Kashmiri Pandits working under Prime Minister’s employment package submit resignation en-masse over killing of Rahul Bhat
A day after the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat by Islamic terrorists in Chadoora, Budgam, the valley erupted with rage. While hundreds of Kashmiri Hindus have hit the streets to protest against Bhat’s cold-blooded murder, reports suggest that almost 350 government employees working under Prime Minister’s employment package in Kashmir have submitted their resignation en-masse.

These govt employees have reportedly sent their resignation to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. A copy of the same has also been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In the letter, the employees said they do not feel safe after the killing of KP Govt Employee Rahul Bhat by Islamic terrorists.

Image source: Twitter user Savdhaan Jammu

“Due to dejection by the policies of the administration and subsequent failure of providing a sense of security to all Kashmiri Pandit minorities serving in the valley for the last 12 years, and due to desperation by promised custodians, who promised us to provide a dignified and honourable return, and due to threat of life which is a fundamental right of each and every human being.”

“We PM Package employees and non-PM package employees have been left with no option but to give en mass resignation which we know is the only solution to save our lives,” the letter read.

Kashmiri Hindu protestors lathicharged and attacked with tear gas shells during protests demanding justice for Bhat

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how Kashmiri Hindu protesters were lathi-charged and attacked with tear gas shells during the protest against the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat. The demonstrations saw participation from government employees and families of Kashmiri Pandits living in Budgam to mark their protest against the administration over the killing of Bhat.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat killed by terrorists in Budgam

In another dastardly incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists have killed a young Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat at Chadoora in Budgam.

In the incident that took place on May 12, Thursday, two Islamic terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who is a clerk in the Tehsildar’s office. Reportedly, the youth was working in his office in the Chadoora area, when the terrorists barged in and opened fire on him at point-blank range. Bhat sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar, where he died a little while later.

