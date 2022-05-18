As Shivling was found inside the disputed structure of Gyanvapi mosque proving it beyond doubt that it was constructed after demolishing the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temples, attempts by Islamists and liberals have increased that Islamic invaders didn’t destroy Hindu temples to construct Mosques. In a hate frenzy layered with deliberate ignorance, Politician Maulana Taukeer Raza Khan has made a strange claim that a large number of people “converted their places of worship to mosques” when they adopted Islam, while Islamist invaders did not attack the temples. On Tuesday, he was seen justifying the violence perpetrated by Islamic invaders on Hindus in Medieval India.

Tauqeer Raza, the founder of the political party Ittehad-e-Millat Council in UP spoke on the issue of the disputed Gyanwapi structure in Bareilly on Tuesday. He remarked, “There are many mosques in the country where there were temples before. Those Temples were not razed, just converted (into mosques) when people adopted Islam.” In a tone of threat, Raza insinuated, “Mosques shouldn’t be touched, and if anything is done forcefully, Muslims will oppose the government.”

Issuing a direct threat of violence, he said, ‘the day my youths become angry, the day I lose control over them, the day these youths take law in their hands, you will have no place to hide’.

Raza opined that calling ‘what was found in the Gyanvapi mosque’ a Shivling is actually making a mockery of Hinduism. He further added that Muslims do not need any legal fight as they have seen the judgment in the ‘Babri Mosque’ case. “This time, we won’t appeal in any court. Hatemongers will find a Shivling at every mosque in the country with a fountain. If they have their way, they will encroach all of them. I would like to see where these people will stop. Muslims have remained quiet to ensure peace in the country,” he added.

Millat Council’s Taukeer Raza Khan is infamous for his threats and tirade against Hindu sentiments and has made a lot of objectionable statements in the past. In January, while speaking at a Public rally in UP’s Bareilly, he was seen openly provocating the audience with an open threat to Hindus. He had said, “I see the anger within my Muslim youths and I am afraid that the day this anger bursts out, the day I lose control over them…I want to warn my Hindu brothers that I’m scared that the day my Muslim youths are forced to take the law into their hands, you will not find a place to hide anywhere in India.”

Last month in April, while speaking against the Bulldozer action on perpetrators of violence, he issued threats of unrest in the society, saying, “The day Muslims come to the streets, one must understand that they will be uncontrollable. Therefore I warn the government and Narendra Modi in particular that if he fails to correct this way of taking action with immediate effect…”

Maulana Taqueer Raza Khan is an Islamic scholar and heads the political outfit Ittehad-e-Millat Council active in parts of Uttar Pradesh. A Barelvi scholar by tradition and a staunch radical by his speech, Raza Khan has been supportive of the Congress party in the political milieu.