Saturday, May 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAsaduddin Owaisi spreads hate again, says court paving way for 'anti-Muslim violence' with survey...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Asaduddin Owaisi spreads hate again, says court paving way for ‘anti-Muslim violence’ with survey of disputed structure ‘Gyanvapi Mosque’ premises

This statement by Asaduddin Owaisi came a day after the survey and videography of the premises of the disputed structure called Gyanvapi mosque along with the Shringar Gouri temple idol was done on 6th May 2022 by the court commissioner

OpIndia Staff
Owaisi
2

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Varanasi court’s decision to survey the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi mosque and the Shringar Gouri temple complex there. Owaisi said that this survey violates the law and by allowing the survey and videography of the premises, the court is paving the way for anti-Muslim violence.

On Saturday 7th May 2022, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote in his tweet, “This order to survey Kashi’s Gyanvapi Masjid is an open violation of 1991 Places of Worship Act, which prohibits conversion of religious places. SC in Ayodhya judgment had said the Act protects secular features of Indian polity which is 1 of basic features of Constitution.”

He wrote in the next tweet, “Unfortunate that the Court* is blatantly defying the SC. By this order, the Court is opening the path for the bloodshed of Rath Yatra and anti-Muslim violence of the 1980s-1990s.”

This statement by Asaduddin Owaisi came a day after the survey and videography of the premises of the disputed structure called Gyanvapi mosque along with the Shringar Gouri temple idol was done on 6th May 2022 by the court commissioner as per the order of Varanasi’s civil judge. Even while the team of lawyers entered the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi mosque, Muslims who had already gathered in the locality made a ruckus in the area by raising religious slogans. The mob was then controlled by the security personnel who were deployed in heavy numbers considering the sensitiveness of the matter.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, and the Gyanvapi Mosque (disputed structure) dispute is pending in Varanasi’s local courts since 1991. After the orders of the high court, that suit is transferred to the Allahabad high court. But the Shringar Gauri case is just seven months old.

On August 18, 2021, five women from Varanasi filed a suit in the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi along with other demands, including the demand for daily darshan puja at the Shringar Gauri Temple. The court, while admitting the plea, had not only ordered the setting up of a commission of lawyers to know the situation on the spot but also appointed an advocate commissioner. Not only that, the opposition was issued notices, as well as the next date of hearing, was fixed. But due to the court commissioner going on the back foot a couple of times, the disputed site could not be inspected.

Varanasi Civil Judge (Senior Division Fast Track) Justice Ravi Kumar Diwakar, while reiterating his earlier order of 18th August 2021, had again allowed the survey and videography proceedings to be taken up by appointing court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra on 8th April 2022. After this, the Varanasi district administration and police, among the respondents, objected. To prevent the action, they argued that there need to be better security arrangements, and only Muslims and security persons can go inside a mosque. The court, while rejecting the plea after the hearing, continued with its earlier order and sought a report on taking action of survey and videography after Eid before May 10 and also fixed May 10 as the date of hearing.

According to the reports, the image of the goddess Shringar Gauri is located within the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Following the demolition of the Babri mosque during the Ram Janambhoomi movement, regular entry of devotees was forbidden, and worshiping this deity was only permitted on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Asaduddin Owaisi spreads hate again, says court paving way for ‘anti-Muslim violence’ with survey of disputed structure ‘Gyanvapi Mosque’ premises

OpIndia Staff -

Centre approves salary hike for Delhi MLAs, monthly salary and allowances to increase from Rs 54,000 to Rs 90,000

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leader Arjun Chowrasiya, found hanging in an abandoned building, had fled after during post-poll violence after Mamata Banerjee’s victory

OpIndia Staff -

Manjinder Singh Sirsa makes sensational claim, says Punjab cop behind the arrest of Tajinder Bagga was involved in the Bhola drug scam

OpIndia Staff -

Hindustan Times labels BJP as ‘party of goons’, later deletes tweet and issues apology: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -

Nagaraju had sold his gold chain to take his wife Eid shopping, right before he was brutally murdered by his Muslim in-laws over inter-faith...

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab govt spent Rs 45 lakh on a chartered flight for Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal’s trip to Gujarat to launch political campaign

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Armaan Khan, 3 others, arrested for slaughtering a cow in Vidisha, tensions grip as stone-pelting follows, 13 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Khargone locals chase away Congress delegation, shout ‘Digvijaya Singh Murdabad’ slogans for politicising last month’s anti-Hindu violence

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police gives permission to 950 of 1140 mosques, 24 out of 2400 temples in Mumbai to use loudspeakers for prayers

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,734FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com