In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a senior engineer from Twitter could be heard confessing that the micro-blogging platform is aligned with the far-Left and how it clamps down on Right-wing accounts.

The engineer, identified as Siru Murugesan, had made the revelations while speaking to a journalist working with Project Veritas on April 28 this year. The video was shared on Twitter on Tuesday (May 17) by journalist Tim Pool.

“Twitter does not believe in free speech. Elon believes in free speech. He’s a capitalist and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist. Like we’re all commie as fu*k,” Murugesan was heard as saying.

Breaking from Project Veritas



Twitter employee confirms bias at Twitter



Seems I was right



Because conservatives tolerate leftist speech and leftist won’t tolerate the right, Twitter opts to censor the right as “balance”@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/zjAYwcIbol — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 16, 2022

“Ideologically, it does not make sense, because we’re actually censoring the Right and not the Left. So, everyone on the right-wing will be like, ‘bro, it’s okay to stay, just gotta tolerate it. The left will be like, no, I’m not gonna tolerate it. I need it censored or else I’m not gonna be on the platform,” he was heard as saying.

“So, it does that on the right. It’s true. There is bias. I don’t know how two parties can truly co-exist on one platform,” the Twitter engineer continued. Siru Murugesan informed that his ‘Leftist colleagues’ hated the idea of a Twitter takeover by ‘capitalist’ Elon Musk.

“Oh my God. I am at least like okay with it. But some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left. They are like this would be my last day if this happens,” he emphasised. Murugesan added how a ‘lot has changed’ in the company’s culture ever since the Twitter deal had been in progress.

“We did all we could, to like a revolt against it. A lot of employees revolted against it.’But at the end of the day, [the] board of directors have the say, and then they acted in their best interests cause they didn’t wanna get sued,” he pointed out.

The Twitter engineer highlighted the laxity in the work environment. He confessed how he went to the office only 4 hours a week in the last quarter.

“Essentially like everyone gets to do whatever they want, no one really cares about like (operating expenses), like capitalists, they care about numbers or care about how to make the business more efficient,” he emphasised.

“But in Twitter, it is like mental health is everything, like if you are not feeling it, you can take a few days off. People have taken months off, they will come back. But you always like, like do your best at any time. And that is the culture and you know we will run the business as much as possible,” he informed.

He also pointed out how working for Twitter has even impacted his own political views. “Like I started working at Twitter and became Left. I think it is just like the environment like you are there and you become like this commie,” the Twitter engineer continued.

Elon Musk and the ‘Twitter deal’

Elon Musk, who was already the largest individual shareholder of Twitter holding 9.2% of the company, had earlier stated that he had no faith in the management and couldn’t fulfil Twitter’s true potential under them. He aimed to make the company private so that he could have complete control over it and could direct Twitter to achieve its full potential.

Twitter’s board had tried its best to resist Elon Musk’s takeover bid, including trying to trigger the poison pill strategy. However, the price Musk offered coupled with the mood of the majority of Twitter shareholders eventually forced the Twitter board’s hand.

Elon Musk, who is already the CEO of electric vehicle giant Tesla and SpaceX, had sealed the fate of the micro-blogging platform in a 44 billion dollar deal. Following the takeover, Twitter Inc. has locked changes to its source code to prevent disgruntled employees from making unauthorised changes to the platform.

Recently, Musk announced that the deal had been temporarily put on hold, subject to the estimate that less than 5% of users on the micro-blogging platform were spam/fake. This led to a sudden crash in the value of the Twitter stock.