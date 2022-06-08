On June 5, a video was shared on the social media platform Twitter by Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus in which a young Muslim boy explained the teachings of Madarsas in Bangladesh. In the video, when the person who was recording asked about Hindus, the boy said ‘Hindus are dirty’, and when asked the reason, he said ‘because they worship idols’.

What is being taught in the madrasas of Bangladesh.

The one-minute-long video was in Bangla. The boy, who identified himself as Arif, studies in a Madarsa in Bangladesh. He was asked if the Hindus are dirty or good, he replied, ‘Dirty!’ and gave the reason as ‘they worship idols’. He was then asked what the problem with idol worshipping was, and he said, ‘it is haram’. According to him, those who indulge in activities that are ‘haram’ are ‘dirty’, and he learnt it in Madarsa.

Madarsa teaches about Jihad

Further, the person recording the video asked Arif what else he had learnt in Madarsa. He said, ‘about jihad’. When asked the definition of Jihad, he said, “War against non-Muslims”. He was asked if the Madarsa Huzur (master) taught him all about Jihad, and he replied ‘Yes’. He said Jihad would happen when Imam Mahdi came.

Who is The Mahdi?

According to Britannica, the Mahdi or Imam Mahdi (it means ‘guided one’ in Arabic) is a messianic deliverer who will bring justice and equality to the earth. There is no mention of Mahdi in the Quran or two most important Hadiths that are al-Bukhārī and Muslim ibn al-Ḥajjāj, however, Mahdi was mentioned in some canonical compilations of Hadiths.

Brainwashing children to wage war against Hindus

In recent times, several videos have surfaced on social media where Muslim children were seen spewing venom against Hindus. The consistent brainwashing of the children is leading to unprecedented hate against the Hindu community not only in India but also in other parts of the world.

The most recent example was of a Muslim boy from Kerala raising anti-Hindu slogans in a PFI (Popular Front of India) march. In the video, the PFI members and the child could be heard warning Hindus and Christians prepare for their last rites.

In April 2022, an Instagram Live snippet went viral on social media in which an Influencer Sabnam and her friend Nadeem spewed venom against Hindus. At one point, Nadeem had said if he had an AK-47, he would have killed Hindus himself.

In February 2021, a 2-minute video apparently from Pakistan went viral on social media where children were shown playing with wooden swords. When the person who was recording the video asked them what would they do with the swords, they replied, “Behead kafirs”. He further asked what would they get if they beheaded kafirs, and they replied, “Jannat (heaven)”.

In May 2020, many netizens shared videos from a TikTok (banned Chinese short video app) trend where Muslim boys act on lyrics of a song praising Haider, a Muslim warrior, for killing thousands of Hindus referred to as ‘Kafir’. The lyrics say, “Ilaka Hil Raha Tha Vehdat Ke Naaron Se, Zara Si Der Mein Maidan Bhara Tha Kafir Ki Lashon Se, Jab Chali Haider Ki Talwar”. It means, the ground was shaking with the chants of ‘the one God’. When the sword of Haidar showed its might, the whole ground got filled with dead bodies of Kaafirs in minutes.