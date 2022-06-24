Friday, June 24, 2022
Bihar: Islamists attack Lakshmi Narayan temple in Araria, vandalise ‘Sheshnag’ idol and hoist Islamic flag, case registered

Local BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh has expressed outrage over the incident and has given a 24-hour ultimatum to the administration for bringing the culprits to justice.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists attack Lakshmi Narayan temple in Araria, vandalise 'Sheshnag' idol and foist Islamic flag
Image source- Parakram News
On Thursday, a group of unidentified persons attacked the Lakshmi Narayan temple in the Araria district of Bihar and vandalized the temple idol. The group who attacked the temple and damaged the idol also hoisted the Islamic flag inside the temple.

According to the reports, the incident happened in a village in the Rampur Kodarkatti panchayat area where the miscreants attacked the temple on Tuesday night and dismantled the Hindu religious symbol and saffron flag posed inside the temple. They also vandalized the idol of ‘Sheshnag’ and hoisted the Islamic flag which was later taken down.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when residents of Rampur Kodarkatti panchayat visited the temple and spotted the Islamic flag atop the Lakshmi Narayan temple. They were further shocked to see the vandalized idol of Sheshnag. The Police was immediately informed who reached the spot to investigate the issue on Wednesday. Reports mention that SDO Shailesh Chandra Diwakar, SDPO Pushkar Kumar, City SHO Shiv Sharan Sah reached the spot, investigated the matter and registered a case against unidentified persons.

The Chief Representative of the Panchayat Rajesh Kumar Singh said that people were shocked to see the damaged temple premises. He stated that the attackers had malicious intent behind damaging the Hindu religious symbol and the temple idol. The information was given to the police who immediately reached the spot and began the investigation into the matter.

Also, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Puskar Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the identified persons for attacking the Lakshmi Narayan temple. Rajesh Kumar Singh meanwhile held an official meeting with the villagers and panchayat representatives and assured the people that strict action would be taken against the miscreants who are involved in the attack.

Taking the cognizance of the incident, local BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh also expressed outrage and gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the administration for bringing the culprits to justice. So far the Police have registered the case and have assured to identify and arrest the miscreants. The police force has also been deployed in the area to maintain peace in the village. Investigations are underway.

