Friday, June 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsOne more Hindu dead as Islamic terrorists continue targeted killings, shooting two non-locals, Amit...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

One more Hindu dead as Islamic terrorists continue targeted killings, shooting two non-locals, Amit Shah chairs security meet with Ajit Doval, RAW chief

On Thursday (June 2), Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with Ajit Doval, the National Security Adviser and discussed the ongoing situation in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff
Islamic terrorists carry out targeted killings of Hindus are two more non-local Hindus are shot at, Amit Shah meets Ajit Doval
Representative Image (Photo Credits: India TV)
11

On Thursday (June 2), two non-local workers were shot at by Islamic terrorists in Magraypora, in the Chadoora area in Budgam district of central Kashmir. One of them succumbed to the injuries while the other remained in a critical state.

As per reports, the deceased worker was identified as Dilkhush Kumar. He was a resident of Arniya village in the Vaishali district of Bihar. Dilkhush was rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar where he was declared dead on arrival.

The other victim named Rajan, who belongs to Punjab, was also injured during the attack by terrorists. The duo worked as labourers in a brick kiln in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. His condition is said to be stable.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the victims were indiscriminately fired at by Islamic terrorists.

“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. (The) investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. (The) area has been cordoned off and a search in the area is going on,” the cops informed.

The development comes amidst a recent spike in the targeted killing of Kashmiri Hindus especially those employed under the Prime Minister’s Package in the Valley. Opindia had reported how Islamic terrorists shot dead a bank employee named Vijay Kumar, who hailed from Hanamangarh in Rajasthan.

He was the Bank Manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank. Owing to concerns about their safety, Hindus began to leave Kashmir in large numbers, thereby prompting fears of another exodus.

Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with Ajit Doval

On Thursday (June 2), Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with Ajit Doval, the National Security Adviser and discussed the ongoing situation in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, was attended by RAW chief Samnat Goel. Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday (June 3) in Delhi. The meeting will be attended by senior functionaries of the Union government and Ajit Doval.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Producer Shailesh R Singh of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame announces new film ‘Setu’ with Vishal Chaturvedi, about the Sethusamudram Project

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Multiple FIRs in multiple cities against youth Nikhil Bhamre for allegedly defaming Sharad Pawar, moved around in different courts and police stations

OpIndia Staff -

BBC altered rape victim’s quote to prevent ‘misgendering’ Transgender attacker, ‘woke staff’ replaced ‘he/him’ with ‘they/them’

OpIndia Staff -

Srinagar Airport refutes rumours of exodus of Hindus after video of crowded terminal goes viral, says it is regular scene

OpIndia Staff -

India and Israel adopt vision statement to counter cross-border terrorism and boost Defence Cooperation during Israeli Defence Minister’s India visit

OpIndia Staff -

Raj Thackeray writes to the people of Maharashtra on the loudspeaker issue, asks people to take legal steps and assures help

OpIndia Staff -

Poland: Tram in Wrocław city named after the Maharaja Digvijaysinghji Jadeja and Chhatrapati Shahaji – II, who sheltered Polish children during WW-II

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Jats tie Dalit man to a tree for objecting to loud music, villagers deny caste angle, call it personal feud

OpIndia Staff -

AAP MLA takes credit for completing ‘long pending’ Railway Underbridge in Punjab, Railway fact checks saying it was already completed last year

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian military women face greater risk from peers than enemy: 400-page Arbour Report exposes ‘culture’ of sexual harassment in armed forces

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,033FollowersFollow
26,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com