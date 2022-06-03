On Thursday (June 2), two non-local workers were shot at by Islamic terrorists in Magraypora, in the Chadoora area in Budgam district of central Kashmir. One of them succumbed to the injuries while the other remained in a critical state.

As per reports, the deceased worker was identified as Dilkhush Kumar. He was a resident of Arniya village in the Vaishali district of Bihar. Dilkhush was rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar where he was declared dead on arrival.

Yet another brutal attack by Islamist terrorists on two migrant labourers in Budgam, Kashmir. Both rushed to the hospital. J&K Police says “ascertaining” details. Earlier today a Hindu Bank Manager was killed in Kulgam, Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/J4bWcUawrC — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 2, 2022

The other victim named Rajan, who belongs to Punjab, was also injured during the attack by terrorists. The duo worked as labourers in a brick kiln in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. His condition is said to be stable.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the victims were indiscriminately fired at by Islamic terrorists.

“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. (The) investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. (The) area has been cordoned off and a search in the area is going on,” the cops informed.

The development comes amidst a recent spike in the targeted killing of Kashmiri Hindus especially those employed under the Prime Minister’s Package in the Valley. Opindia had reported how Islamic terrorists shot dead a bank employee named Vijay Kumar, who hailed from Hanamangarh in Rajasthan.

He was the Bank Manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank. Owing to concerns about their safety, Hindus began to leave Kashmir in large numbers, thereby prompting fears of another exodus.

Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with Ajit Doval

On Thursday (June 2), Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with Ajit Doval, the National Security Adviser and discussed the ongoing situation in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, was attended by RAW chief Samnat Goel. Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday (June 3) in Delhi. The meeting will be attended by senior functionaries of the Union government and Ajit Doval.