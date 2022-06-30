On Thursday, June 30, Hindu vendors in Mysuru, Karnataka launched a poster campaign to show solidarity with the deceased Kanhaiya Lal Teli and protest against his barbaric killing. The Hindu tailor was brutally beheaded in broad daylight by two rabid Islamists on June 28 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma.

Hindu Vendors in Karnataka holding placard to register protest against Udaipur Incident



“I won’t speak the Truth, won’t stand in support of people who do it, I am poor, My family is dependent on me, Do not Kill us” pic.twitter.com/lGzd8miPJ9 — Wali ವಾಲಿ (@Netaji_bond_) June 30, 2022

In snippets shared by Times now, the Hindu shopkeepers are seen holding placards with slogans like, “I am a Hindu and do not take my life”, “We will not speak the truth. My family depends on me” and “I won’t speak the truth, won’t stand in support of people who do it, I am poor, My family is dependent on me, Do not Kill us.” Many irate Hindu vendors in Mysuru, Karnataka have stuck similar posters outside their shops to protest against the rising intolerance against Hindus in the country that claimed the life of the Hindu tailor.

On June 28, a Hindu tailor was beheaded in broad daylight by two Muslim men in Udaipur’s Dhan Mandi area of Bhoot Mahal for putting social media status in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. After executing the murder, the two Islamists, who identified themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Akhatari and another as Mohammed shared the video of the murder.

The barbaric killing of the Hindu man has outraged the Hindus, who have taken to the streets in various parts of the country to protest against the ISIS-style execution of Kanhaiya Lal Teli by the two Islamists. On June 29, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

While some angry protestors condemned Rajasthan’s Congress government for its apathy, some demanded the public execution of the Muslim assailants, while some demanded a ban on the holy book that teaches to kill.

Many of the protesters were arrested by the Delhi police. Police took them to the police station in DTC buses. Apart from the protest at Jantar Mantar, many other Hindu organizations protested at different places against the brutal murder. A big crowd of Hindus also gathered and protested in front of the Rajasthan House on the Prithviraj Road.

In Udaipur, a large group of people joined the last journey of Kanhaiya Lal Teli. While in Jammu and Kashmir, members of Dogra front staged protests, demanding justice for the victim. Similar protests took place in several other places across the country.