On 29th June 2022, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest against the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal Teli. Kanhaiya Lal was killed by Islamists in Udaipur on 28th June 2022 for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma. Many of the protesters were arrested by the Delhi police. Police took them to the police station in DTC buses. Apart from the protest at Jantar Mantar, many other Hindu organizations protested at different places against the brutal murder. A big crowd of Hindus also gathered and protested in front of the Rajasthan House on the Prithviraj Road.

One of the protestors said, “They are doing the things written in their book. All Nupur Sharma did was quote their scriptures. Where was she wrong in quoting that? What this gentleman Kanhaiya Lal had done? He just put a display picture to support her. He had lodged a complaint a week ago. But The Ashok Gehlot government did nothing. All these things are taught in Madarsas. Hindus were expelled out of the Kashmir valley in a similar way.”

A woman protestor said, “All the proofs are openly available in the public domain. The accused should be chopped into pieces. They should be hanged. Nupur Sharma is our sister and we will keep her photo as the display picture on social media.” The protesting women also repeated the words quoted by Nupur Sharma. The protesting women added, “They are taught to kill Hindus. They also threatened the Prime Minister in the video. If he is harmed, then there will be big trouble for those who do that.” The protestors also held and showed placards that read ‘We will not let India become Taliban’.

Another protestor said that the whole case should be seen with clarity and everyone involved in this conspiracy should be arrested. During these protests, people were demanding the administration give the accused in the public’s custody and said that the threats given to the Prime Minister are unpardonable. The protesting Hindus said, “The holy book should be banned in this country. Where are the award wapsi gang members now, who otherwise divide Hindus on various issues? Why are they silent now?”

A Bajrang Dal official said, “We will give a befitting reply to those who are crossing the limits. Bajrang Dal is ready to face all the challenges. We stand firm with every Hindu victim.” The protestors also demanded that an FIR should be registered against the administration that has failed to take action against the target killings of Hindus even after scores of complaints were lodged. People continued to raise the slogans ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ throughout the protests.

In Udaipur, a large group of people joined the last journey of Kanhaiya Lal Teli. While in Jammu and Kashmir, members of Dogra front staged protests, demanding justice for the victim. Similar protests took place in several other places across the country.