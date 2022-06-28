Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Rajasthan: After Islamists behead Hindu man over post supporting Nupur Sharma, locals protest, CM Gehlot blames PM Narendra Modi

Internet services in Udaipur have been suspended. Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot has asked the people to maintain peace in the area through a tweet

OpIndia Staff
Locals protesting in Udaipur after the brutal murder (Image Source: India.com)
Protests broke out in Maldas street area of Udaipur after 2 Islamists butchered a man to death for posting a message in support of the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The shops in the area have been closed following the brutal murder in broad daylight.

The tailor, Kanhaiyya Lal, who was beheaded by Islamists, had shared a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Nupur has been in the crosshairs of radical Islamists ever since Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair unleashed Islamists on her through his dog-whistling endangering her life, and even the life of those who stand up to support her.

The incident took place near the Bhoot Mahal on Maldas Street in Udaipur. The victim who is a tailor and proprietor of Supreme tailors was killed in broad daylight amidst the hustle-bustle on the adjoining road. The Udaipur Police rushed to the scene after the enraged merchants in the surrounding area complained of the inhumane incident.

After executing the murder, the 2 Islamists, who have identified themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Akhatari and another as Mohammed shared the video of the murder and even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi while boasting about their murder.

Reacting to the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tried to pass the blame on to the central government. Gehlot asked why don’t PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah address the nation and appeal for peace, even though the murder happened under his jurisdiction.

Following the protest by the locals, internet services in Udaipur have been suspended. Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot has asked the people to maintain peace in the area through a tweet. Incidentally, Gehlot’s party leader Rahul Gandhi had supported Mohammed Zubair whose tweet initiated this cycle of violence.

