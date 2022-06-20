On Sunday (June 19), Kashmir-based author Amaan Bali tried to blame the Hindu community for the ghastly attack on Sikhs in Gurudwara Karte Parwan in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul.

While referring to Hindus as ungrateful, Bali claimed, “The developing story has made it clear that ISIS has carried out the attack to give India a message for insults to the prophet of Islam, the least Indian Hindus can do is to be grateful to Sikhs for taking bullet yet again for the ungrateful lot.”

He further alleged that Indian companies are assisting Islamic terror outfits such as ISIS through the sale of weaponry. Bali yet again referred to the Hindu community as the ‘imbecile lot.’

Screengrab of the tweet by Amaan Bali

“Also important is to question the role of Indian govt in helping IsIs with weapons. As per Conflict Assessment Research (CAR) many Indian companies are involved in the sale of weapons to the dreaded org that has killed innocents & yet we see no outage by imbecile lot,” he claimed.

On Saturday (June 18), Gurudwara Karte Parwan was attacked by terrorists belonging to the ISIS Khurasan. The president of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan confirmed that the terrorists opened fire at the Sikh religious place in the city.

Reportedly, there were around 25 people inside the Gurudwara when the explosions took place. Ever since the incident came to light, Islamists and their Khalistani allies have been trying to implicate ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for the targeted attack on Sikhs.

They have been blaming the Hindu community for supporting Nupur Sharma and thereby ‘jeopardising’ the lives of minorities in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. However, it must be recalled that attempts to whitewash atrocities committed by Islamists are not a new phenomenon.

The Sikh community in Afghanistan has been victimised even when Nupur Sharma was not in the picture and no Hindu had encouraged/supported verbal ‘acts of blasphemy.’

Attacks on Sikhs in the absence of the Nupur Sharma saga

In March 2020, armed terrorists attacked a Gurudwara in Shor Bazar Area of Afghanistan killing Twenty-eight people. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorist ‘Abu Khalid al-Hindi’ was identified as an Indian National who was responsible for the attack in order to avenge the supposed ‘plight of Muslims in Kashmir’.

In October 2021, the Taliban, having ousted the elected government, forcibly entered a Gurudwara and threatened the worshippers. The Sikh community had back then urged India to raise an SOS. The Taliban had targeted the same Gurudwara Karte Parwan, which was attacked on June 18, 2022.

At that time, there was no ‘provocation’ about Prophet Muhammad but it could still not save the Sikh community from the wrath of Islamists. Last year, the Sikhs in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan were given two options to stay alive, either to leave the country or convert to Islam.

Sikhs have been living in miserable conditions in Afghanistan even before or without the Taliban, and the Afghanistan government had failed to protect them. Most of the Sikh homes were captured by the powerful warlords in the 1990s.

Amaan Bali and his support for Khalistan

Although pro-Khalistani authors such as Amaan Bali are trying to pin the blame on Hindus for terror attacks engineered by ISIS-K, it is ridiculous to even suggest that the Hindu community or the Nupur Sharma saga had contributed to the actions of the Islamist outfit.

It must be mentioned that Bali had previously accused the ‘Sanghi Ecosystem’ of taking advantage of the abduction of two Sikh girls by Islamists. He was also seen justifying the lynching of a man within the premises of the Golden Temple over an alleged act of sacrilege.

Have Sikhs trusted govt for justice in sacrilege cases in past?- Yes



The onus is on the govt of India and not Sikh Sangat. The justice has been delivered. It is time for govt to introspect and time for Sikhs to introspect about Gurdwara securities all over.



Avoid Rumours. — Amaan (@amaanbali) December 18, 2021

In a tweet, Bali had confessed to being a Khalistani but later tried to portray it as a virtue of sorts.

Screengrab of the tweet

In October last year, he had also tried to downplay the killing of a Kashmiri Hindu teacher by Islamic extremists.