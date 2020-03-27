Armed terrorists attacked a Gurudwara in Shor Bazar Area of Afghanistan on Wednesday. Twenty-eight people lost their lives in the dastardly attack. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, however, the possible role of the Tehreek-e-Taliban backed by Pakistan has not been ruled out. India expressed its condolences towards the families of the deceased and said, “India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan.”

We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan: Ministry of External Affairs — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

The Islamic State communique claiming responsibility for the attack identified the terrorist as an Indian national ‘Abu Khalid al-Hindi’ who carried out the attack in order to avenge the supposed ‘plight of Muslims in Kashmir’. Meanwhile, Afghan and Western security agencies believe that the attack was ordered by Quetta Shura of Taliban at the behest of Pakistani intelligence. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the operation was code-named Blackstar and the Haqqani Network led by Taliban’s deputy commander Sirajuddin Haqqani and elements of Laskhar-e-Tayyeba were used to carry out the attack.

The report says that the actual target was the Indian embassy in Kabul. But, due to heavy troops deployment there, the terrorists chose to attack the Gurudwara instead, which is just 3 km away from the embassy building. The involvement of Pakistani deep-state is suspected, with the larger motive of forcing India out of Afghanistan, as per the HT report.

Four terrorists armed with AK-47, a part of the strike team of the group of terrorists, had attacked the Gurudwara. One of them was killed by the Afghan security forces but the rest escaped. According to intelligence agencies, the terrorist attack was a part of Pakistan’s efforts to drive out India from Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US forces. With the USA gone, the objective is to use the strategic space offered by Afghanistan to renew their Jihad in Kashmir.