The Hindu outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) released a press statement on June 14 in which it strongly condemned the rising Islamic violence in India. The press release came days after the June 10th incidents of violence, when Islamist mobs ran riot in numerous parts of the country following the Friday Namaz, to protest against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The Hindu outfit has warned that the members of the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of VHP will take to the streets on June 16 to protest against the rising Islamic intolerance and violence in the country.

It said that the Jihadi fundamentalists have continued to launch fatal attacks on Hindus. They have vandalised and burnt Hindu homes. To oppose the rising Jihadist activities in the country, the Bajrang Dal will deliver a memorandum to the President of India by organising a sit-in in district headquarters across the country on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Milind Parande, the Union General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, urged that rigorous vigilance should be maintained around mosques where Islamist crowds and rioters emerged after Friday prayers on June 10. Those who instigated the mob should be arrested as soon as possible.

Without naming anyone in particular, Parande urged that the safety of individuals who are being threatened by these radical Islamists be guaranteed and that those who have started this intimidation campaign be detained and criminal proceedings filed against them. Those who are involved in the violence and those who have a jihadi mindset should be brought to books. Mosques and organisations like Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind, which provide food and water to the rioters, should be shut down immediately, he added.

Mobs run rampage in several cities after Jumma Namaz over Nupur Sharma’s Prophet Muhammad remark

The press statement came after the June 10 incidents of violence reported from various parts of the country. After the Friday Namaz, Islamist mobs ran riot in numerous parts of the country to protest against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In some places, the enraged mob set fire to Nupur Sharma’s effigy and posters, while in others, stones were thrown, injuring cops and citizens, and causing property damage.

The vile campaign against the former BJP spokesperson began after Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared her video with a commentary on Prophet Mohammad to encourage trolls to attack her. In the last week of May 2022, during a news debate, Nupur Sharma asked what if she makes offensive remarks about Islam the way people were making offensive remarks about Shivling and Hinduism.

Since then, the domestic and foreign Islamists have been baying for the blood of the former BJP spokesperson. Multiple death and beheading threats have come her way. A number of FIRs have also been filed against her in different states of India. Despite her suspension from the BJP over her said derogatory and subsequent apology, Islamists have continued to target her with threats. There are multiple bounties on her head as well now ranging from Rs 20 lakhs to 1 Crore.