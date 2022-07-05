Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Ajmer Dargah’s Khadim Salman Chishti threatens to kill Nupur Sharma, offers his own house as bounty to anyone who murders her

Khadim of Ajmer Dargah Salman Chishti
Khadim of Ajmer Dargah Salman Chishti, who is also a history sheeter, issued death threats to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Image: SS from viral video/DH)
On July 5, a video of Ajmer Dargah Khadim Salman Chishti surfaced on social media platforms in which he threatened to kill the former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma. In the video, Chishti, who is a history-sheeter with over 13 cases filed against him, including murder and attempt to murder, claimed that he would hand over his house to anyone who brings Sharma’s head. A case has been filed by Ajmer Police in the matter.

Notably, a few days ago the head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan had claimed Indian Muslims would not allow Talibanization in the country.

The video released by Chishti is similar to the one that was created before killing Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. It is being said that the video is around 4-5 days old. In the video, he said, “I swear by my elders, I swear by my mother, I will shoot her openly. I swear by my children, whoever brings Nupur Sharma’s head, I will give this house to him.”

Further, he described himself as a ‘true soldier of Khwaja’ and tried to incite Muslims. As per reports, Khadim Gauhar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah had given a provocative speech during a silent procession taken outside the Dargah on June 17, in which slogans of “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda’ were raised.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said, “The investigation has been initiated in the case after registered FIR under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

Interestingly, after Kanhaiya Lal was murdered, Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan claimed that Muslims in India would never allow the Talibanisation mindset to become a norm in the country.

In a statement, he said, “No religion promotes violence against humanity. Especially in the religion of Islam, all the teachings act as sources of peace. In the gruesome video that surfaced on the internet, some non-ethical minds committed a brutal attack on a poor man, which is received as a punishable sin in the Islamic world.”

On the one hand, the head of the Dargah talks about peace, while on the other hand, the Khadims of the Dargah provoke Muslims to kill Nupur Sharma.

Searched termsAjmer Dargah Khadim, Nupur Sharma murder, blasphemy murder
