Wednesday, July 6, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRs One Crore raised for Kanhaiya Lal's family deposited into their bank account, Kapil...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Rs One Crore raised for Kanhaiya Lal’s family deposited into their bank account, Kapil Mishra shares details

A total of Rs 1.7 crore was collected from the contribution of donors, the balance amount will be given to Ishwar Gaud who was injured in an attempt to save Kanhaiya Lal, and the family of Umesh Kolhe who as also killed for supporting Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff
Kanhaiya Lal, Kapil Mishra
4

Days after the fundraising campaign for the family of late Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal was over, the amount collected to help his family has been deposited into their bank account. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kapil Mishra shared this information from his Twitter handle.

Kapil Mishra tweeted, “₹ One Crore credited to the bank account of the wife of Kanhaiya Lal Ji” With this tweet, Kapil Mishra also shared the photograph of the transaction details. Kapil Mishra had run a campaign to help the family of the deceased Kanhaiya Lal who was beheaded in Udaipur by Islamists for supporting the former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma who is accused of blasphemy for her allegedly insulting remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed on June 28. As the news spread, BJP MLA Kapil Mishra took the initiative to help the family of the poor tailor who left behind his two sons and wife. He announced a fundraising drive to help the grieved family in which the late Kanhaiya Lal was the only earning hand. The fundraising drive received an overwhelming response from people.

Within the first 24 hours, the fundraising drive reached to its target mark of 1 crore rupees. Further, it was revised to 1.25 crore in order to help Ishwar Gaud who was injured in an attempt to save Kanhaiya Lal. Kapil Mishra announced that an amount of 25 lakh rupees will be transferred to his bank account. The fundraiser received yet more generous responses after revising. A total of Rs 1.7 crore was grossed by the contribution of donors.

Umesh Kolhe, a chemist from Amravati in Maharashtra, was also beheaded by Islamists for a similar reason. Kapil Mishra announced that a monetary help of Rs 30 lakh will be given to the family of deceased Umesh Kolhe too. Kapil Mishra also assured in his tweet that he will help the Kolhe family to fight the legal battle. A police constable named Sandeep, who was stabbed by a mob in the line of duty in Rajasthan, will be given a sum of ₹5 lakhs. The remaining amount will be transferred to the bank account of Kanhaiya Lal’s wife.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,244FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com