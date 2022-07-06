Days after the fundraising campaign for the family of late Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal was over, the amount collected to help his family has been deposited into their bank account. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kapil Mishra shared this information from his Twitter handle.

Kapil Mishra tweeted, “₹ One Crore credited to the bank account of the wife of Kanhaiya Lal Ji” With this tweet, Kapil Mishra also shared the photograph of the transaction details. Kapil Mishra had run a campaign to help the family of the deceased Kanhaiya Lal who was beheaded in Udaipur by Islamists for supporting the former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma who is accused of blasphemy for her allegedly insulting remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

कन्हैया लाल जी की धर्मपत्नी के खाते में आपके दिए एक करोड़ रुपये पहुंच गए हैं



₹ One Crore credited to the bank account of wife of Kanhaiya lal ji 🙏#HinduEcosystem pic.twitter.com/L2cB01yeK4 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) July 6, 2022

Kanhaiya Lal was killed on June 28. As the news spread, BJP MLA Kapil Mishra took the initiative to help the family of the poor tailor who left behind his two sons and wife. He announced a fundraising drive to help the grieved family in which the late Kanhaiya Lal was the only earning hand. The fundraising drive received an overwhelming response from people.

Within the first 24 hours, the fundraising drive reached to its target mark of 1 crore rupees. Further, it was revised to 1.25 crore in order to help Ishwar Gaud who was injured in an attempt to save Kanhaiya Lal. Kapil Mishra announced that an amount of 25 lakh rupees will be transferred to his bank account. The fundraiser received yet more generous responses after revising. A total of Rs 1.7 crore was grossed by the contribution of donors.

कल अमरावती में उमेश कोल्हे जी के परिवार से मिलूंगा



हम उनके परिवार को ₹ 30 लाख की सहायता दे रहे हैं



कानूनी लड़ाई में भी हमेशा साथ खड़े रहेंगे#HinduEcosystem — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) July 6, 2022

Umesh Kolhe, a chemist from Amravati in Maharashtra, was also beheaded by Islamists for a similar reason. Kapil Mishra announced that a monetary help of Rs 30 lakh will be given to the family of deceased Umesh Kolhe too. Kapil Mishra also assured in his tweet that he will help the Kolhe family to fight the legal battle. A police constable named Sandeep, who was stabbed by a mob in the line of duty in Rajasthan, will be given a sum of ₹5 lakhs. The remaining amount will be transferred to the bank account of Kanhaiya Lal’s wife.