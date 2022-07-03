On Sunday (July 3), BJP leader Kapil Mishra shared the information that more than 14,000 donors from across the globe have come together to contribute a whopping ₹1.7 crore for the family of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally beheaded in Udaipur by Islamists.

Lal, a tailor by occupation, was beheaded by two extremists, namely, Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, for sharing a post in support of the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

While addressing the media, Kapil Sharma announced, “Out of the total amount collected, we will provide ₹1 crore to Kanhaiya Lal’s family. This amount will first be used to pay off their home loan.”

The BJP leader further informed that the fundraiser will cover the educational expenses of the deceased’s children and the legal fees. “I have taken the bank account details of Kanhaiya Lal Ji’s wife and will transfer the amount,” he said.

“In this way, his family will not feel that the breadwinner is no more with them. Although we cannot bring back Kanhaiya Lal ji, we will not let his family feel weak due to financial insecurity,” Kapil Mishra emphasised. He added that the deceased Hindu tailor had sacrificed his life for Dharma.

Earlier, in a tweet, the BJP leader had stated that the funds will be disbursed to the beneficiaries within a span of 12 days.

Beneficiaries of the fundraiser

On Friday (July 1), Kapil Mishra informed that besides Kanhaiya Lal, several other people will get the benefit of the fundraiser. He stated that a sum of ₹25 lakhs will be provided to the family of Ishwar Singh, who was injured while trying to stop the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal.

Another sum of ₹30 lakhs will be handed over to the family of deceased pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, who was killed by Islamists in Amravati for supporting Nupur Sharma on June 21.

A police constable named Sandeep, who was stabbed by a mob in the line of duty in Rajasthan, will be given a sum of ₹5 lakhs. The remaining amount will be transferred to the bank account of Kanhaiya Lal’s wife.

“Firstly thank you one and all for the support you guys have shown to the fundraiser. To raise such a big amount within such a short time is not something one can do without the support of Dharmiks,” Kapil Mishra remarked.