Sunday, July 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUdaipur beheading: ₹1.7 crores raised by 14,000 donors for the family of Hindu tailor...
News Reports
Updated:

Udaipur beheading: ₹1.7 crores raised by 14,000 donors for the family of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Here is how the funds will be distributed

OpIndia Staff
₹1.7 crores collected for Kanhaiya Lal's family, 14000 donors: Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra shared the details how this fund will be utilised to help the family of Kanhaiya Lal
297

On Sunday (July 3), BJP leader Kapil Mishra shared the information that more than 14,000 donors from across the globe have come together to contribute a whopping ₹1.7 crore for the family of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally beheaded in Udaipur by Islamists.

Lal, a tailor by occupation, was beheaded by two extremists, namely, Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, for sharing a post in support of the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

While addressing the media, Kapil Sharma announced, “Out of the total amount collected, we will provide ₹1 crore to Kanhaiya Lal’s family. This amount will first be used to pay off their home loan.”

The BJP leader further informed that the fundraiser will cover the educational expenses of the deceased’s children and the legal fees. “I have taken the bank account details of Kanhaiya Lal Ji’s wife and will transfer the amount,” he said.

“In this way, his family will not feel that the breadwinner is no more with them. Although we cannot bring back Kanhaiya Lal ji, we will not let his family feel weak due to financial insecurity,” Kapil Mishra emphasised. He added that the deceased Hindu tailor had sacrificed his life for Dharma.

Earlier, in a tweet, the BJP leader had stated that the funds will be disbursed to the beneficiaries within a span of 12 days.

Screengrab of the tweet by Kapil Mishra

Beneficiaries of the fundraiser

On Friday (July 1), Kapil Mishra informed that besides Kanhaiya Lal, several other people will get the benefit of the fundraiser. He stated that a sum of ₹25 lakhs will be provided to the family of Ishwar Singh, who was injured while trying to stop the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal.

Another sum of ₹30 lakhs will be handed over to the family of deceased pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, who was killed by Islamists in Amravati for supporting Nupur Sharma on June 21.

A police constable named Sandeep, who was stabbed by a mob in the line of duty in Rajasthan, will be given a sum of ₹5 lakhs. The remaining amount will be transferred to the bank account of Kanhaiya Lal’s wife.

“Firstly thank you one and all for the support you guys have shown to the fundraiser. To raise such a big amount within such a short time is not something one can do without the support of Dharmiks,” Kapil Mishra remarked.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
591,776FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com