Kanhaiya Lal’s gruesome murder by Islamists in Udaipur has triggered unrest in Rajasthan. A police constable named Sandeep has sustained serious injuries in Rajsamand when a person from the mob he was trying to control suddenly attacked him with a sharp weapon on Wednesday 29th June 2022.

The policeman sustained serious injuries and he was referred to a hospital in Ajmer immediately.

Situations in Rajsamand were tense just like those in Udaipur when the Bhim police station staff arrested the two accused who were on the run after killing Kanhaiya Lal on Tuesday 28th June 2022. A video of the arrest was also released. Soon after the arrest, a large group of people started protesting. Even on Wednesday, the crowd started to gather in big numbers in the morning and they eventually took a form of a rally.

At around 2 pm, the crowd was protesting in the Bhim police station area of Rajsamand, which the police were constantly trying to control. In the meantime, one of the men from the mob stabbed constable Sandeep on the neck with a sharp weapon. The constable was immediately referred to Ajmer in an injured condition. According to reports, his condition is serious.

It is notable here that the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal named Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Gos Mohammed had fled to Rajsamand after killing the tailor inside his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday. They were arrested by the police from Rajsamand soon after the incident. The killers had filmed the act and had later made another video where they were seen brandishing their knives and declaring that they want to kill PM Modi in a similar manner.

Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday, June 29. A large number of people were present for the last rites. Kanhaiya Lal was a tailor in Udaipur who was beheaded on Tuesday, June 28 by two Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma’s allegedly insulting remarks against the Prophet Muhammad.