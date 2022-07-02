A 22-year-old man in Chhattisgarh is at the receiving end of Islamist ire after he posted a story on Instagram supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Raja Jagat, a resident of Bhilai city, is receiving death threats for extending support to the beleaguered leader who is under attack for quoting Islamic Hadiths to comment on Prophet Muhammad.

According to the police, Raja had shared a post on his Instagram account, extending his support to Nupur Sharma, following which he started receiving death threats on the social media platform. Spooked by the death threats and in the wake of the Udaipur incident, where Islamists beheaded a Hindu tailor for a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, Raja approached the police and filed a complaint against accounts that had threatened to kill him. The complaint filed by Raja says one of the accounts that threatened him is operated by one Kashif, while the other one shows the name of ‘Ritika Nayak’.

Police registered FIR in the case

The Chhattisgarh Police moved swiftly and filed an FIR in the case, fearing the outcome witnessed in the Udaipur beheading where Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor who had posted a message in solidarity with Nupur Sharma, was hacked to death in broad daylight by Islamists for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Based on the information received from the youth, the police filed an FIR against the accused.

Unnerved by the Udaipur beheading by Islamists, a spooked Raja Jagat stops going to his workplace

The Udaipur beheading of Kanhaiya Lal by Islamists instilled a sense of fear in Raja, who has stopped going to his workplace in Raipur, fearing attacks from lurking Islamists who would not settle for anything but his severed neck. Reportedly, Raja is so frightened for his life after receiving death threats that he has ensconced himself in a safe place and switched off his mobile phone.

The Kumhari police station in-charge, Man Singh Sonwani, said that because of the sensitivity of the matter, the police launched an investigation on a war footing to determine the whereabouts of the account holders who had threatened Raja Jagat. The police is also keeping an eye on social media to trace offenders threatening people for speaking their minds out.

Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, was beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma

On Tuesday, multiple videos had gone viral on social media where two Islamists can be seen going to Kanhaiya Lal’s shop pretending to be customers. When he was taking measurements, suddenly one of them attacked him with knives. Seconds later, he was lying dead in a pool of blood.

In another video released by the two men who were seen attacking Kanhaiya Lal in the video, they could be heard saying how they hoped their knife reaches the neck of PM Modi as well. “Oh Narendra Modi, listen, you’ve started the fire and will we extinguish it. I hope this knife reaches your neck as well, Inshallah. Oh, the people of Udaipur, chant, “Gustakh e Rasool ki Sazah, Sar tan see Juda (The one who insults Allah has the only Punishment, which is the separation of the head from the body), the assassins could be heard saying.

Following this incident, stone pelting was reported on police from a ‘particular community’. Earlier, Islamists have taken to stone-pelting from places like mosques to protest against various things including Hindu processions on festivals. Right now, the internet has been suspended and section 144 has been put in place. The two men who killed Kanhaiya Lal have been arrested.