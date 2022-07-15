Friday, July 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: Burqa-clad woman attacks on-duty traffic policeman in Indore, accomplice Sohail joins her,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Burqa-clad woman attacks on-duty traffic policeman in Indore, accomplice Sohail joins her, both detained

The traffic policeman stopped the woman and her accomplice who were violating the traffic rules while riding the bike. The duo then attacked the officer, the video of which went viral over social media.

OpIndia Staff
Burqa clad woman attacks on-duty traffic policeman in Indore, detained
Burqa clad woman attacked the on-duty policeman (Image source- Twitter)
88

On Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a man and a woman who assaulted an on-duty traffic policeman at the Bhamori crossroad in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The traffic policeman stopped the woman and her accomplice who were violating the traffic rules while riding the bike. The duo then attacked the officer, the video of which went viral over social media.

According to the reports, the man who accompanied the burqa-clad woman has been identified as Sohail. The incident happened on Thursday evening when a traffic policeman named Ranjit Singh was on duty at the Bhamori crossroad in Indore. He saw two persons incorrectly driving the vehicle and stopped them for violating the traffic rules. The duo then suddenly started brawling against the officer, the video of which was recorded and shared over the internet.

The woman wearing a burqa in the video can be clearly seen attacking the police officer while her accomplice, Sohail, is seen supporting her in the attack. The policeman meanwhile is seen averting the attack, but the burwa-clad woman keeps assaulting the policeman repeatedly. As people gathered to witness the incident, videos were shot and soon went viral on social media.

Reportedly, Singh informed about the incident to his senior officers who registered a complaint against the woman and her male friend named Sohail for attacking the policeman. Traffic DCP Basant Kol also confirmed the incident and stated that the accused Sohail already has three cases registered in his name. The current case has been lodged at the Vijaynagar Police station and both the accused have been detained by the Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndore viral video, Indore traffic, burqa-clad woman
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘We are on this earth to reproduce’: 76-year-old father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk opens up about having a ‘secret’ second child with his...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Gunshots amidst Friday prayers, elderly man killed in a mosque in Bulandshahar, family accuses one Sarfaraz

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Sundarkand recital in Lulu Mall cancelled after management apologises for allowing namaz prayers; complaint filed against namazis

OpIndia Staff -

Hamid Ansari says he did not invite Nusrat Mirza to any conference after the event organiser said ex-VP had desired Pak journalist’s presence

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive: ‘Dalit’ Christian employee of Loyola College alleges caste discrimination, sexual harassment and more, names principal in scandal

Nupur J Sharma -

Delhi Court gives sermons to Hindus while granting bail to Zubair, after SC judges had blamed Nupur Sharma for beheading of Kanhaiya Lal

OpIndia Staff -

Congress outraged over order barring members from holding Dharnas in Parliament, social media users dig out identical order issued during UPA era

OpIndia Staff -

Shinde-Fadnavis-led Maharashtra govt overturns 4 decisions taken by Uddhav Thackeray, including not letting farmers vote in APMC markets: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Noida police take cognisance of grooming jihad case where Murad posed as Sameer to target Hindu woman, forced to convert and sent goons to...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi’s Patiala House Court grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the FIR over derogatory Tweet against Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,710FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com