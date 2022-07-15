On Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a man and a woman who assaulted an on-duty traffic policeman at the Bhamori crossroad in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The traffic policeman stopped the woman and her accomplice who were violating the traffic rules while riding the bike. The duo then attacked the officer, the video of which went viral over social media.

Sallu and one other women now in Indore Police custody. pic.twitter.com/lGO0gWiqj4 — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) July 14, 2022

According to the reports, the man who accompanied the burqa-clad woman has been identified as Sohail. The incident happened on Thursday evening when a traffic policeman named Ranjit Singh was on duty at the Bhamori crossroad in Indore. He saw two persons incorrectly driving the vehicle and stopped them for violating the traffic rules. The duo then suddenly started brawling against the officer, the video of which was recorded and shared over the internet.

The woman wearing a burqa in the video can be clearly seen attacking the police officer while her accomplice, Sohail, is seen supporting her in the attack. The policeman meanwhile is seen averting the attack, but the burwa-clad woman keeps assaulting the policeman repeatedly. As people gathered to witness the incident, videos were shot and soon went viral on social media.

Reportedly, Singh informed about the incident to his senior officers who registered a complaint against the woman and her male friend named Sohail for attacking the policeman. Traffic DCP Basant Kol also confirmed the incident and stated that the accused Sohail already has three cases registered in his name. The current case has been lodged at the Vijaynagar Police station and both the accused have been detained by the Police.