There is no end to threats and bounties for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammad more than a month ago. In latest such incident, an Islamist in Mewat has declared that he will give Rs 2 crores to the one who slits Nupur Sharma’s tongue. This incident took place days after the Supreme Court judges said that Nupur Sharma’s ‘loose’ tongue is responsible for the communal disharmony in the country and Kanhaiya Lal’s beheading by Islamists in Udaipur.

In the video that went viral on July 6, an Islamist in Mewat is seen talking to some journalist. The Islamist said in this video, “I am giving this on behalf of the whole Mewat. If somebody slits Nupur Sharma’s tongue and brings it to me, the offer is Rs. 2 crores for the one who does so. Rs 2 crores. I will give it on behalf of the whole Mewat. And if you slit her tongue, you journalist, I will give you Rs. 2 crores. You get this offer.”

Police have said that they are aware of the video and they are looking into the matter. Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said, “The matter has just reached us. We are investigating to identify the accused. We appeal to people to not spread such videos and communal content.”

It is notable that these comments by the Islamist seen in the video have come after the Supreme Court, on July 1, blamed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for the brutal Udaipur murder and has stated that her ‘loose tongue’ has set the entire country on fire and she should apologize to the whole country.

Nupur Sharma had moved the SC seeking the transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states to Delhi for further investigation. Sharma, in her application, stated that she is facing constant life threats.

The apex court, surprisingly, had placed all the blame on Nupur Sharma and her ‘loose tongue’ over the remarks on Prophet Muhammad that were deemed as ‘blasphemy’ by Islamists. The SC has lambasted Sharma saying that it was her and her ‘loose tongue’ that has set the entire country on fire and she should apologize to the whole country.

This is not the first bounty on Nupur Sharma’s ‘offensive’ tongue. Earlier in June, Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar had announced Rs 1 crore reward for Whoever brings the tongue of Nupur Sharma. he had also said that he would make her do ‘Mujra’ in front of him before punishing her for the remarks, and said that she deserves to be hanged. Later Tanwar was arrested for the threats.