Days after the Supreme Court pinned the blame on Nupur Sharma for the gruesome murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal ,the former BJP spokesperson moved the apex court on Monday (July 18) evening to seek protection from arrest.

As per reports, a total of 9 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against Sharma across the country for speaking about Prophet Muhammad and his relationship with his child bride Ayesha.

While seeking protection from arrests in these cases, the ex-BJP spokesperson pointed out how she had been receiving increased death and rape threats since the contentious observation made by the vacation bench of the Supreme Court on July 1.

In her petition, she had also sought expunction of the observations made by Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala. Sharma had also asked the same Bench to club all her FIRs in Delhi.

Supreme Court’s observations in Udaipur beheading case

On 1st July 2022, the Supreme Court of India Judge, Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala blamed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments for the brutal Udaipur murder. He stated that Sharma’s ‘loose tongue’ has set the entire country on fire and she should apologize to the whole country.

The two judges had effectively ignored the fact that murder and violence have been caused by Islamists seeking Nupur Sharma’s head, and had held Sharma ‘single-handedly responsible’ for the violence.

Nupur Sharma had moved the SC seeking the transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states, to Delhi for further investigation. Sharma, in her application, stated that she is facing constant life threats.

After attracting severe criticism over the unwarranted oral remarks by a Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, justice JB Pardiwala advocated for censorship of social media and digital media.

The same two judges are to hear Sharma’s petition today.