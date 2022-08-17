On August 2 this year, the Athens police launched a massive manhunt for a Pakistani man, wanted in the brutal murder of his 17-year-old girlfriend Nicoletta.

The accused, a Pakistani immigrant named Ahsan was even hosted by the girl’s family in their house. As per reports, he killed his minor girlfriend after she allegedly spoke ill of Quran and asked him to convert to Christianity. The body of the deceased was sent for medical examination which confirmed that the victim was suffocated to death.

The matter came to light when Athens-based doctorate researcher Paul Antonopoulos cited the case and warned the Greek youth to be wary of Pakistani Muslim men, conspiring to entrap them in ‘love jihad.’

A tragic case that potentially could’ve been avoided.



It shouldn’t have to be said that a 30-year-old Pakistani dating a 17-year-old should be discouraged, not enabled by hosting him in the girl’s house.



Greek youth must learn what “love-jihad” is.https://t.co/PmCLMj23oc — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) August 3, 2022

This is, however, not an isolated case. Paul began documenting such cases of grooming since December 2020 when two underage girls (aged 16 and 17) were drugged, raped and kept in illegal confinement by a Pakistani national.

The victims however managed to escape and notified the police, leading to the arrest of the accused. On raiding the home of the Pakistani national, the police recovered 49 packets of cannabis, heroin and 70 pills.

In the following month, a 20-year-old Pakistani attempted to rape a 5-year-old toddler in the Koropi area in East Attica in Greece. The accused was identified as Ihtisham Ali, who worked at an equestrian club.

Following a complaint by the victim’s mother, the police swung into action and nabbed the accused. Ali confessed to committing the heinous crime. The Juvenile Protection Sub-Directorate officers also launched a probe to determine whether he had committed such sexual offences in the past.

Pakistani national Ihtisham Ali, image via Twitter/ Paul Antonopoulos

In January 2021, a 29-year-old Pakistani was apprehended by the Juvenile Protection Sub-Directorate for sexually abusing a minor girl in Athens since September 2019.

As per the complaint, the accused chased the victim near Attiki Square, and stabbed her with a knife on August 23, 2020. He then went on to rape her brutally.

The Pakistani man also coerced her into silence. He continued his heinous crime until January 2021 when the victim finally reached out to the police and had him arrested.

In a tweet in February that year, Paul Antonopolous wrote, “A Pakistani attempted to rape and rob a woman with a knife in the small municipality of Koliri in the Peloponnese. How many more rapes and attempted rapes need to occur before mass deportations begin?

He also highlighted another case wherein an 11 year old girl was sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old Pakistani in Karpathos islands in Greece.

A 25-year-old Pakistani will be charged for the sexual assault of an 11 year old girl on the small idyllic island of Karpathos that is home to only 6,500 people.



He will be tried at the court in Rhodes.



When will mass deportations begin?https://t.co/ZgDS7TIBJB — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) February 6, 2021

In March last year, a Pakistani national attempted to molest his 13-year-old neighbour in Messara village of the Crete island. Reportedly, the pervert tried to kiss the victim on the mouth when the latter went to his house.

The matter came to light when the child informed about the sexually inappropriate behaviour to his father, who in turn called the police.

A Pakistani tried to sexually molest a 13 year old boy in the village of Messara on the island of Crete. https://t.co/EIgVlg0Qdd — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) March 26, 2021

Similarly, a woman named Despina Platanaki was sexually assaulted by a man of Pakistani origin on March 19, 2021.

While recounting the incident, she said, “He started beating me furiously, kicking and punching me, and tearing my clothes, while he was punching me in the chest, buttocks and genitals!”

“Despite the shock and terror, I reciprocated the blows as much as I could. Better dead than raped,’ she added. A cyclist came to her rescue, following which the Pakistani man fled the crime scene. The perpetrator was arrested and sentenced to 7 years in prison for victimising a total of 16 women.

Despina Platanaki from the island of Crete was sexually assaulted by a man of Pakistani origin on Friday night.



He also attacked another five women.



The criminal has since been arrested. https://t.co/6ZPwXoQVma pic.twitter.com/6QXsRkjIzx — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) March 23, 2021

In another case, a 34-year-old Pakistani national named Imran Khan attempted to rape a minor girl and 3 young women in Athens. He was later arrested from a cafe by the officials of the Security Sub Directorate of Southeast Attica.

He was charged for attempted rape, disobedience, insult of sexual dignity, violence and minor bodily harm. Prior to his arrest, he had posted on Instagram, “I think I’m afraid of being happy because every time I’m happy something bad happens.”

This is Imran Khan, the 34-year-old Pakistani who attempted to rape underage girls in Athens.



He was also wanted for several thefts.https://t.co/iOg35YPmuY pic.twitter.com/yxESXNzOaZ — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) May 19, 2021

In one case, a 25-year-old pregnant woman was raped by an Afghani man in Athens.

“After the 3-month-pregnant woman was raped by an Afghani in Central Athens, she called for help. Instead of receiving assistance from the 3 Pakistanis that approached her, they gang-raped her instead!!!”, Paul Antonopoulos stated.

More details from the previous tweet.



After the 3-month-pregnant woman was raped by an Afghani in Central Athens, she called for help. Instead of receiving assistance from the 3 Pakistanis that approached her, they gang-raped her instead!!!!



Horrific. https://t.co/IeqCaDct7F — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) June 24, 2021

As recently as July 25, 2022, a 23-year-old woman was drugged, abducted from Livadi beach and raped by 2 Pakistani men.

Paul pointed out that the existence of grooming gangs in Greece can be directly attributed to the overly sexually repressive society of Pakistan.

He emphasised, “Overly sexually repressive societies like Pakistan is a major reason for the rape culture we see them bring to Greece when they illegally enter as “Syrian refugees.” Of course, Pakistanis in Greece are not the only ones to do this, but they’re massively disproportionately represented.”

Overly sexually repressive societies like Pakistan is a major reason for the rape culture we see them bring to Greece when they illegally enter as “Syrian refugees.” Of course Pakistanis in Greece are not the only to do this, but they’re massively disproportionately represented. https://t.co/1G797IfgmA — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) February 7, 2021

The research scholar also shared a clip of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, contextualizing sexual assault by Pakistani men and resorting to victim blaming.

He wrote, “Pakistani PM Imran Khan himself explains why Pakistani men disproportionately (in a massive way) commit sex crimes in Greece. He literally says Pakistani men cannot tolerate seeing some skin, which I don’t care about, but then don’t come to Greece.”

Pakistani PM Imran Khan himself explains why Pakistani men disproportionately (in a massive way) commit sex crimes in Greece.



He literally says Pakistani men cannot tolerate seeing some skin, which I don’t care about, but then don’t come to Greece.https://t.co/RGm8hpltb6 — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) June 22, 2021

Pakistani grooming gangs have raped 5 lakh non-Muslims in the UK in 4 decades: Survivor

In an interview with the Triggernometry in July 2020, rape survivor Dr Ella Hill revealed that at least half a million Non-Muslim girls had been raped by grooming gangs, operated mostly by Pakistani Muslim men in the United Kingdom, in the past 40 years.

Recounting her tale of horror from 20 years ago, Hill informed that she was targeted as a teenager by her Pakistani Muslim boyfriend. Dr Ella Hill defined the activities of the grooming gangs as ‘racially and religiously aggravated rape’, perpetrated by a group or network.

She revealed that the grooming gangs primarily targeted underage girls but also victimised young and old women. The survivor then reiterated that there were half a million victims of grooming gangs in the UK alone in the last 40 years.

“And it’s predominantly white victims and the perpetrators are predominantly Asian Muslim,” Hill emphasised.