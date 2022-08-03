Wednesday, August 3, 2022
‘Love Jihad’ in Greece? 30-year-old Pakistani man on the run after brutally killing 17-year-old girlfriend in Athens

The body of the dead girl was sent for medical examination which confirmed that the victim was suffocated to death. The perpetrator might have pressed his hand on the girl's face disallowing her to breathe. The 30-year-old Pakistani accused was being hosted by the girl's family in Athens.

The victim and her house where she was killed by a Sunni in Athens (Image source* Greek City Times)
On Tuesday, the Athens Police in Greece launched a massive manhunt to search for a Pakistani man who is wanted for the brutal murder of his 17-year-old girlfriend named Nicoletta in the Athens neighbourhood of Peristeri. The accused is said to have killed the girl after an argument between the two.

According to the reports, the man was hosted at the house of the victim who was staying with her mother and her sister. The teenage minor girl’s affair with the 30-year-old Pakistani man was reportedly objected to by her mother. The man has been absconding after the crime.

The body of the dead girl was sent for medical examination which confirmed that the victim was suffocated to death. The perpetrator might have pressed his hand on the girl’s face disallowing her to breathe. Georgios Dilernia, the medical examiner also said that the accused had pressed his fingers and nails on her mouth and nose to kill her.

The examiner also discovered bruises on the victim’s right hand which reveal that the girl must have attempted to save herself by resisting the Pakistani killer. While the police are investigating the case, they are searching for the man who is on the run since the incident happened. Reports mention that the man was the last person to see the teenage girl alive.

The man reportedly fled from the spot after the murder, taking a few valuables with him. While the case is being investigated and the Police are looking for the accused to know the exact trail of circumstances, local reports mention that the man is likely to surrender to the Police today. He fled to the northern suburbs to prepare the ground for his surrender to the prosecuting authorities.

Nicoletta’s father talked to the media to reveal that he was shocked to hear about his daughter’s death from his second daughter. She messaged him saying, “Dad, we lost Nicoletta, Sunny killed her”. He added that the duo was in a relationship for the past 10 months and they both “were happy”. The girl’s friends had also stated that the victim seemed ‘happy’ and the murder has come as a shock.

To note, the Police are examining everything around the 30-year-old’s identity. The accused had also switched off his mobile phone.

