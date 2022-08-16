A video has gone viral on social media platforms where a few people were seen serving opium and poppy husk on a government school premises in Barmer district. The incident took place after the Independence Day function in the Ravli Nadi school located in Gudamalani town.

India Today quoted Chief Block Education officer Om Prakash Bishnoi as saying, “The incident was reported from a government school in Gudamalani. Around one dozen people reached school after Independence Day celebrations. They were serving opium and poppy husk to each other and consuming them. Four videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.”

He further added that when a team of officials reached the school, no one was present there. “We will record statements of students and teachers tomorrow so that we can trace the accused,” he added. The education department officials have initiated an investigation into the matter.

As per reports, following the flag hoisting ceremony at around 8 AM on Independence Day, a few people, including local leaders, sat on a cot on school premises and distributed opium and poppy husk. There were around 10-12 people seen in the video. A couple of students could be seen in the background as well. The ‘program’ of opium distribution continued for around two hours.

Amar Ujala reported that four videos of the school surfaced on social media. One of the people consuming opium was sitting on a chair doing bookkeeping. There were some discussions about interest as well. A teacher of the school was also allegedly visible in the video, who was getting signatures from the people present at the scene.

TV9 Hindi quoted some locals alleging that the donations given by them for the school were used to buy poppy husk. However, the education department has not issued any statement on the matter. The investigation into the case is underway.