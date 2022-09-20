Tuesday, September 20, 2022
RSS worker Sreenivasan’s murder in Kerala: PFI leader Aboobaker arrested, 26 others nabbed so far

In December last year, the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (the political wing of the PFI) murdered BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The perpetrators broke into Sreenivasan’s house in the wee hours on December 19 and hacked him to death.

Deceased RSS leader Sreenivasan (Photo Credits: Asianet)
On Monday (September 19), the police arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader for the gruesome murder of a 45-year-old RSS leader named SK Sreenivasan in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Aboobaker Siddik. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was the mastermind of the dastardly attack on the deceased RSS leader.

He had also prepared a list, along with other PFI members, to carry out targeted retaliatory attacks against members of BJP/RSS, and CPI (M) leaders. It must be mentioned that Aboobaker Siddik was the District Secretary (Palakkad district) of the radical Islamist outfit.

In this defence, the Popular Front of India claimed that the arrests were a part of the CPI(M) agenda to harass its workers. So far, the Palakkad police have arrested 27 people in connection to Sreenivasan’s murder and filed charge sheet against 26 people.

Over 20 of the accused are associated with PFI or its political wing SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India). On April 16, 2022, Sreenivasan was killed inside his shop in the Melamuri area of Palakkad with sharp weapons. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers were armed with machetes and attacked him several times, inflicting multiple fatal injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Sreenivasan is survived by his wife and a daughter. 

On November 15, 2021, a 26-year-old RSS worker A Sanjith was also hacked to death by the SDPI goons. Sanjith, a native of Elappully was killed while he was going to work on his motorcycle with his wife.

