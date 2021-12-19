On Sunday (December 19), a BJP leader was murdered at his residence by suspected SDPI workers. The incident took place in the Alappuzha district of Kerala.

As per reports, the victim was identified as Ranjith Sreenivasan. The unidentified perpetrators broke into his house in the wee hours of Sunday and hacked Ranjith to death. He was a member of BJP Kerala committee and OBC Morcha (State) Secretary. Ranjith had contested as a BJP candidate from the Alappuzha constituency in 2016. The BJP leader was an advocate by occupation.

Following the incident, Section 144 (prohibit the gathering of four or more people in an area) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Alappuzha district to prevent any untoward incident.

The incident happened hours after a state level leader of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader was killed in same district. SDPI is the political arm of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) which is banned in several parts of India.

RSS member hacked to death in front of his wife

On November 15, a 26-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons. SDPI is the political wing of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). The incident occurred at Ellapully in Palakkad district at 9:30 in the morning.

A Sanjith was a native of Elappully. He was going for his work on his motorcycle with his wife when he was brutally attacked by the SDPI members. Local reports suggest that the assailants, who came in a car, stopped his bike and attacked him in broad daylight in front of many people including his wife. Sanjith was then rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

While speaking to the media, Palakkad BJP district president KM Haridas termed the incident a “well-planned” political murder by the SDPI. He slammed the LDF government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan government for backing SDPI. “A Sanjith was going with his wife when he was stopped and brutally attacked. The SDPI in the state has got the ruling party’s backing,” Haridas alleged.