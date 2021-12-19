Sunday, December 19, 2021
HomeNews ReportsKerala: BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivas hacked to death hours after SDPI leader was killed,...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivas hacked to death hours after SDPI leader was killed, had contested 2016 elections

Following the incident, Section 144 (prohibit the gathering of four or more people in an area) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Alappuzha district to prevent any untoward incident.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Ranjith killed at his residence in Kerala
Deceased BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan
267

On Sunday (December 19), a BJP leader was murdered at his residence by suspected SDPI workers. The incident took place in the Alappuzha district of Kerala.

As per reports, the victim was identified as Ranjith Sreenivasan. The unidentified perpetrators broke into his house in the wee hours of Sunday and hacked Ranjith to death. He was a member of BJP Kerala committee and OBC Morcha (State) Secretary. Ranjith had contested as a BJP candidate from the Alappuzha constituency in 2016. The BJP leader was an advocate by occupation.

Following the incident, Section 144 (prohibit the gathering of four or more people in an area) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Alappuzha district to prevent any untoward incident.

The incident happened hours after a state level leader of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader was killed in same district. SDPI is the political arm of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) which is banned in several parts of India.

RSS member hacked to death in front of his wife

On November 15, a 26-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons. SDPI is the political wing of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). The incident occurred at Ellapully in Palakkad district at 9:30 in the morning.

A Sanjith was a native of Elappully. He was going for his work on his motorcycle with his wife when he was brutally attacked by the SDPI members. Local reports suggest that the assailants, who came in a car, stopped his bike and attacked him in broad daylight in front of many people including his wife. Sanjith was then rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

While speaking to the media, Palakkad BJP district president KM Haridas termed the incident a “well-planned” political murder by the SDPI. He slammed the LDF government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan government for backing SDPI. “A Sanjith was going with his wife when he was stopped and brutally attacked. The SDPI in the state has got the ruling party’s backing,” Haridas alleged.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala bjp leader ranjith, ranjith sreenivas kerala
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,318FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com