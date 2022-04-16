In a gruesome incident, a senior Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) leader was hacked to death in broad daylight in Kerala’s Palakkad on Saturday.

According to the reports, Sreenivasan, a former Physical Education instructor of the RSS, was murdered by a group of 5-6 assailants who arrived on three bikes. They hacked him to death inside his shop in the Melamuri area of Palakkad with sharp weapons. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers were armed with machetes and attacked him several times, inflicting multiple fatal injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. Sreenivasan is survived by his wife and a daughter. The police reached the crime scene and began an investigation.

BJP state leader Krishnakumar alleged that the SDPI was behind the attack. The BJP leader said that they had received threat calls after the murder of SDPI activist Subair.

The murder of the RSS worker took place a day after a member of the radical Islamic organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker was allegedly killed by assailants. The deceased Subair was the area secretary of the Popular Front. SDPI had accused RSS of killing Subair, and today’s killing can be a retaliation attack.