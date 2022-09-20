Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeMediaLeicester: The Guardian's Aina Khan confirms Hindu temple desecrated, flag burned by Islamist mob,...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Leicester: The Guardian’s Aina Khan confirms Hindu temple desecrated, flag burned by Islamist mob, but invokes ‘good Imam’

We are to believe the mob which attacked the temple had no religion, but the person who appeared miraculously there to 'save it' had.

Nirwa Mehta
The Guardian's Aina Khan
32

UK’s leftist outlet The Guardian’s Aina Khan has now invoked a ‘good Imam’ who stood guarding the Hindu temple in Leicester while Islamist mob ran riots, perpetrating violence on Hindus. Khan cites her own report where she named one Dharmesh Lakhani obliquely referenced as someone who ‘represents and works with Hindu temples across Leicester’. This ‘Dharmesh Lakhani’ apparently also works with mosques and local Muslim leaders as per their report.

Aina Khan’s tweets

Khan then tweeted portion of her ‘conversation’ with ‘Dharmesh Lakhani’, who works with Hindu temples and mosques, who confirmed the flag outside Hindu temple was torn down by the Islamist mob. Another flag was burned. However, Khan steers clear from mentioning who attacked Hindu temples. Idol worship is considered biggest sin in Islam. Over the years, during the Mughal rule in India, hundreds of Hindu temples were destroyed and disputed structures (mosques) were built over them. The disputed structures called ‘Babri Masjid’ and ‘Gyanvapi Masjid’ are just some of the examples of persecution of Hindus in their own land.

‘Dharmesh Lakhani’ then also conjures up one Imam (Islamic religious head), who just happened to stand outside the Hindu temple in Leicester while an Islamist mob destroyed it but the ‘Imam’ was standing guard to ‘make sure nothing happens’. It is important to mention here that many crimes of murders over ‘blasphemy’ in India as well as forced religious conversions as well as sexual exploitation, Maulanas or other such religious heads have played a major role. Of course, the ‘good Imam’, by grace of Gods and Goddesses, just happened to be there to save the Hindu temple.

Yeh Pehle Ho Chuka Hai

The ‘good Imam’ is straight out of the toolkit Indian Islamists have often used to show how amid the violence perpetrated by their own coreligionists, the ‘good men’ are still out to ‘protect’ the Hindu places of worship. This despite history having shown otherwise – a cursory glance at pleas in various courts of India will give you an idea on how historically, the temples have always been demolished by radicals.

The ‘good Muslims’ card is invoked as cover fire when the radicals choose violence. We’ve seen it August 2020 when an Islamist mob took to streets in Bengaluru over alleged ‘blasphemy’ of divine figures of Islam and set things on fire. When the ‘liberals’ and ‘seculars’ saw how an average person is waking up to reality that you do not call for beheading someone just because your ‘religious feelings’ are hurt, they started showing how Muslims had formed ‘human chain’ to ‘protect temple’.

The same happened after Delhi anti-Hindu riots as well. Day after the Delhi’s Anti-Hindu riots in February, media reports had emerged how Muslims formed human chains to ‘save temples’ in Delhi. The trick was first tested in recent history during the anti-CAA riots.

The fact that an Islamist mob wanted to destroy it while chanting Allahu Akbar gets forgotten because ‘good Muslims’ formed ‘human chain to save it’. Similarly, the removal, burning of flag in Leicester by Islamist mob is whitewashed by ‘good Imam’ who just happened to be there coincidentally amid violence to ‘protect temple’.

And we are to believe this. We are to believe the mob which attacked the temple had no religion, but the person who appeared miraculously there to ‘save it’ had.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaina khan, aina khan the guardian, leicester
Nirwa Mehta
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

RSS worker Sreenivasan’s murder in Kerala: PFI leader Aboobaker arrested, 26 others nabbed so far

OpIndia Staff -
In December last year, the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (the political wing of the PFI) murdered BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The perpetrators broke into Sreenivasan’s house in the wee hours on December 19 and hacked him to death.
News Reports

DPS MMS Scandal: India’s first MMS scandal where a video of 2 students was sold online

Anurag -
In 2004, a clip of two DPS students indulged in sexual activity was sold online and offline. It was deemed as the first MMS scandal on the country.

‘Hijab distinguishes Muslim women from others so molesters can spare them’: Lawyer for hijabs in school had cited Quranic verse, old tweet surfaces

Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board now claims historic Chandrashekhar Azad park in Prayagraj: Report

Rahul Gandhi ropes in a minor girl in hijab in his ‘Bharat Jodo’ container yatra amid intensifying global protests against the veil

Muslim Council of Britain calls for action against the Hindu community of Leicester, calling them ‘far-right extremists’ for chanting Jai Shri Ram

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,117FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com