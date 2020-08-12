Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Home News Reports From 'human chain to protect temple' to 'distributing food': How liberals and secularists spread...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

From ‘human chain to protect temple’ to ‘distributing food’: How liberals and secularists spread canards to whitewash crimes committed by Muslims

In their bid to diminish the cruelties meted out by members of a particular religion, liberals whitewash their crimes committed during the riots by disassociating their religion but when it comes to an act which appears to reinforce their commitment to secularism, they fall over themselves to link religion with their putative act of goodness.

OpIndia Staff
174

Bengaluru was yesterday convulsed with violent communal riots as members of Muslim community, offended over an allegedly derogatory social media post on Prophet Muhammad, went on a rampage in some parts of the city. 

The communal conflagration that broke out in Bengaluru also saw pitched battle between the hoodlums and the police personnel who were deployed to contain the situation. The Bengaluru police fought with the protesters, who indulged in arson and vandalism, for six hours in the narrow streets of K G Halli and D J Halli. 

Amidst the menacing chants of “Allahu Akbar” and “Naara e Taqbeer”, the rampaging Muslim mob burnt down a police station, attacked the residence of the Dalit Congress MLA’s residence after one of his relatives had allegedly made a derogatory Facebook post.

Over a 100 people had gathered around the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy around 7:00 PM on Tuesday. Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy represents Pulikeshinagar constituency which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC). The Muslim mob, armed with sticks, iron rods, sharp metal objects and other weapons, went berserk and barged into the house of the MLA. 

- Advertisement -

The angry Muslim pelted stones and began to torch vehicles, ATMs, shops near the locality while protesting against the alleged derogatory post made by one of the relatives of Dalit Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasamurthy. Social media posts of few people involved in the mob violence indicate that the riots could have been pre-planned as calls for the mobilisation of Muslims were allegedly made on social media platforms on Tuesday evening.

While the news reports from multiple sources confirmed that the Bengaluru riots were a handiwork of anarchist members of the Muslim community, a concerted attempt is being made by the secularists and liberals on the social media to whitewash the criminality of these hooligans who had wreaked havoc on the streets of Bengaluru. 

In order to counter the view that the protesting Muslims in Bengaluru are responsible for the widespread violence in the city, a vile and deliberately misleading narrative is being spun around to understate the delinquency of the riotous Muslims accountable for the communal strife. 

In the wake of the riots that erupted in Bengaluru, a canard is being peddled in the media to extenuate the violent Muslim protesters from their participation in the violence. A video is of Muslims allegedly protecting a Hindu temple from ‘unruly mob’ is doing the rounds on the Internet. 

At around 2 AM on the intervening night of 11th and 12th August, Congress National Secretary and social media in-charge Zakiya Khan shared a video wherein she claimed that Muslim youth formed a ‘human chain’ to ‘safeguard’ a temple from an intractable mob. 

While the secularists and liberals hold forth on rioters having no religion, they do not necessarily feel apply the same standards while characterising those who allegedly save temples from rioters. A later video that emerged showed how someone could be heard asking the person recording the video to ‘hurry up and upload’.

In their bid to diminish the cruelties meted out by members of a particular religion, liberals whitewash their crimes committed during the riots by disassociating their religion with their depravity but when it comes to an act which appears to reinforce their commitment to secularism, they fall over themselves to link religion with their putative act of goodness. 

The curious case of ‘human chains’

Day after the Delhi’s Anti-Hindu riots in February, media reports had emerged how Muslims formed human chains to ‘save temples’ in Delhi. In the article, Hindu Frontline claims that Hindus desecrated the mosques and Muslims were afraid that Hindus would then destroy a temple to blame the Muslims. Hence, to ‘protect’ temple from Hindus, Muslims formed a chain. “As a Hindu mob finished its destruction of the mazaar and poured into the lanes wreaking havoc, Muslims retaliated by pelting bricks back at them. In the melee, it was feared that the temple would be attacked either by the Hindus, in order to put the blame on Muslims angry at their mazaar being torched.” the report read.

Human chain at Shaheen Bagh in January 2020.

Similar such ‘human chains’ emerged while protesting against CAA and NRC as well. The CAA and NRC protests were also carried out mostly by Islamist organisation to protest against the citizenship law which would fast-track Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Similarly, the Muslim women at Shaheen Bagh had also formed a ‘human chain’ after an Aam Aadmi Party member opened fire at the road blocked by ‘protestors’.

Delhi’s Hauz Qazi where similar propaganda was peddled

A similar kind of trope was peddled during the communal violence that broke out in Delhi Hauz Qazi after a Hindu temple was desecrated in the area. A fabricated story, reinforcing ‘secularism’ and ‘bond of brotherhood’ was ran in the media, wherein Muslims were claimed to be helping the Hindus in ‘installing the idols’ and serving food.

As it turned out, the Hindu activists in the region rubbished the reports, claiming Muslims were serving foods only for ‘photo-ops’. 

OpIndia had then spoken to Aviral Sharma, one such Hindu activist who was present at Hauz Qazi and was closely associated with the organisation of Hindu events in the area.

Aviral Sharma said that the event was organised by VHP and the money for the event came from donations by Hindus. The Muslims of Hauz Qazi did not pay any amount towards the Praan Pratishtha event and hence, reports that they ‘helped install new idols’ in the Durga Temple are outright lies.

Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi also witnessed attempts by media to sweep under the rug Muslim atrocities

Even in the aftermath of the vicious anti-Hindu riots in Delhi this year, media organisations made a beeline to publish stories that attempted to break the prevailing narrative that protesting Muslims instigated the riots in the national capital. 

A report published in Outlook India said that Muslim neighbours in Delhi’s Babu Nagar area guarded a 39-year-old Hindu widow and her kids and ensured her safety. This report was in contrast to many other reports published by several media organisations, including OpIndia, which demonstrated that rioting Muslims had attacked colonies and places of Hindus through a co-ordinated and well-planned strategy. In fact, the charge-sheet into the Delhi riots lays bare the conspiracy hatched by Islamists to trigger communal clashes in the national capital. 

Lies about Muslims helping cremate a Hindu body amid coronavirus busted

Recently, another spurious report highlighted how Muslims in the neighbourhood helped bury a man who was ostracised by the Hindu neighbours because he was suspected to have died from coronavirus. The report was carried by Times of India, apparently, to showcase how members of Muslim community helped a deceased Hindu man in performing his final rites. 

However, the claims made in the report were rubbished by the grieving family, who were traumatised by the falsehoods peddled in the TOI report. Vinod, the dead man’s younger brother, categorically refuted the assertions made in the article, saying some 5 Muslim men did visit their house in the evening but only one of them was their acquaintance. Vinod stated that they all expressed their condolences and provided the family with food packets before leaving.

Vinod went on to say that those men also attended the funeral and some of them asked if they could pick up the bier. Vinod assented to their request, completely oblivious to the fact that photos of them carrying the bier were clicked and will be used against them to portray that Muslims helped in the cremation of the Hindu man. 

This is a typical modus operandi employed by liberals and secularists to airbrush the offences committed by members of the Muslim community by citing alleged acts of generosity by Muslims towards non-Muslims. They either concoct incidents, such as the case in Delhi’s Hauz Qazi or highlight stray incidents such as the human chain being formed by Muslims in Bengaluru, to sweep under the rug the transgressions committed by the members of the Muslim community. While their benevolent acts may or may not be well-intentioned, but such actions do not acquit them of their role in instigating and perpetuating violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbengaluru riots human chain, bengaluru riots human chain muslism protect temple
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

A saffron flag tied in a lane, ‘Shanno’ is terrified: Read how The Wire is trying to stoke communal tension in a sensitive area

OpIndia Staff -
The woman mentioned in The Wire's report, Shanno, claims that putting saffron flags in a 'Muslim lane' is worrisome and should be punished. The lane she has mentioned is an area where both Hindus and Muslims live.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘human chain to protect temple’ to ‘distributing food’: How liberals and secularists spread canards to whitewash crimes committed by Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslims forming a ‘human-chain’ to allegedly protect a Hindu temple is being peddled to whitewash the role of rampaging Muslims in the Bengaluru riots
Read more

The Bengaluru riots point towards a well-planned conspiracy, not a spontaneous reaction

Opinions Chiranjeevi Bhat -
Although the Bengaluru riots have been tried to be portrayed as spontaneous reaction to a Facebook post, facts suggest advance planning

Exclusive photos: The massive task of laying over 2300 km of optical fibre cables under the sea in the Andaman islands

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With the new OFC network, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can now have high speed internet. It is one of the many development projects planned around the strategically important island chain.

Bengaluru burns: Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslim men forming a 'human chain' to allegedly protect a Hindu temple from being attacked by rioting Muslims in Bengaluru went viral on social media

Minor Hindu girl kidnapped by Muslim in Begusarai: Police insist it was ‘love affair’, no POCSO charges registered, refuses to even question boy’s family

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
We had reported how despite the girl being a minor, the POCSO Act had not been invoked in the Begusarai case

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Jhankar Mohta -
SC heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today
Read more
News Reports

Linkedin employee Sourav Paul vows to murder Brahmins, claims it is easier to kill instead of opposing them

OpIndia Staff -
LinkedIn Employee Sourav Paul was unapologetic about his vitriol and abused a person when his hatred towards Rama was pointed out.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty called mysterious ‘AU’ 44 times, calls made before and after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Call records of Rhea Chakraborty show that she was in touch with someone whose contact number was stored in her phone with the initials 'AU'
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

5 incidents when ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad led to widespread communal violence and riots

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims keep creating widespread communal violence over perceived blasphemy against the prophet Muhammad
Read more
News Reports

Journalist Abhisar Sharma asks Muslims not to riot and target Hindus because BJP might use it to “create problems for Muslims”

Jhankar Mohta -
'Journalist' Abhisar Sharma has often been called out on social media for indulging in false propaganda and false news
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: Islamist mobs had entered basement of police station, burnt hundreds of vehicles

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob torched down the police station and damaged vehicles believing that the police had kept the accused detained there.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: “Kamlesh Tiwari” happening once again as Naveen receives threats on his life for alleged post against Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Just like Kamlesh Tiwari, Muslims are baying for the blood of Naveen for his Facebook post that allegedly triggered the Bengaluru riots
Read more
News Reports

A saffron flag tied in a lane, ‘Shanno’ is terrified: Read how The Wire is trying to stoke communal tension in a sensitive area

OpIndia Staff -
The woman mentioned in The Wire's report, Shanno, claims that putting saffron flags in a 'Muslim lane' is worrisome and should be punished. The lane she has mentioned is an area where both Hindus and Muslims live.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying videos of Muslim mob rampaging in Bengaluru on Tuesday night flood the internet

OpIndia Staff -
The violence in Bengaluru by irate Muslim mob over a Facebook post has an eerie similarity to the Delhi's Anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

SDPI blames Bengaluru Police for riots, claims delay in filing complaint against Naveen for Facebook post ‘angered’ the Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Elyas Muhammad Thumbe - the state president of the SDPI on Wednesday claimed that the inaction of the Bengaluru police to act on the person who had allegedly posted derogatory comments made Muslims angry, who then resorted to violence on the streets of Bengaluru.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘human chain to protect temple’ to ‘distributing food’: How liberals and secularists spread canards to whitewash crimes committed by Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslims forming a ‘human-chain’ to allegedly protect a Hindu temple is being peddled to whitewash the role of rampaging Muslims in the Bengaluru riots
Read more
Opinions

The Bengaluru riots point towards a well-planned conspiracy, not a spontaneous reaction

Chiranjeevi Bhat -
Although the Bengaluru riots have been tried to be portrayed as spontaneous reaction to a Facebook post, facts suggest advance planning
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force objects to scenes in Gunjan Saxena movie, says Dharma Productions has portrayed it as an organisation with extreme gender bias

OpIndia Staff -
NOC for the release of the movie will be considered only after the objectionable scenes are deleted or suitably modified, IAF says.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
427,536FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com