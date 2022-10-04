Gujarat: Muslim bouncers hired for Garba event in Surat face protest as Bajrang Dal activists intervene and get them to leave, watch visuals

Amid the celebrations of Hindu festival Navratri, a venue in Vesu of Surat got heated up as Bajrang Dal activists turned up to protest against Muslim bouncers hired for the event.

According to sources, the organisers were asked to hire only Hindu vendors for the Navratri celebration as it is a Hindu festival and people’s religious sentiments are associated with the same. However, when they got to know some bouncers were hired from Muslim community at a venue, they got to know that they were lenient towards not checking identity proofs of those entering the venue.

“If they can keep Halal economy only limited to Muslims, we can too, since Navratri is a Hindu festival and garba dance is a form of worship for our goddesses,” said a Bajrang Dal activist in the know of the events.

For a meat product to be halal, the animal must be slaughtered only by a Muslim. In order to achieve economies of scale, the meat industry ends up operating large-scale abattoirs to produce all their meat. They end up using only Muslims at these abattoirs as it has simply become cheaper to produce all their meat together, instead of running separate abattoirs for halal and non-halal meat. In such a scenario, many Hindu communities, especially some Dalits, who were traditionally butchers, miss out on employment opportunities in the sector. Considering the meat industry is worth several billion dollars, this is a huge sector where only people from one religion are finding jobs because of halal policies.

Bajrang Dal activists were tipped off that the Muslim bouncers were allegedly not checking identity proofs properly of those entering the venue. Idolatry is the biggest in Islam and is punishable with death. Hence, for those who do not believe in the Hindu gods and goddesses and think the dance form, a form of worship for the Hindu goddesses for Navratri, is sin, in an ideal scenario they should not be partaking in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal activists descended upon the venue and insisted the non-believers in the deity leave the venue. They also allege the Muslim bouncers had given Hindu names when asked by Bajrang Dal activists. However, things got heated up.

Surat. Some Muslim men entered garba venue under different name… Based Bajrang Dal activists asked them to leave venue. 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/vaEa5sVRi1 — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) October 4, 2022

Bajrang Dal activists also alleged that some revellers had entered the venue under fake Hindu names while in reality they were believers of Islam. The deceitfully entering the venue irked them even more.

In past few days, multiple incidents have come up in various parts of country where some Muslim men have entered venue under different Hindu names. In Gujarat, some places also witnessed stone pelting from Muslim mobs who did not want the Navratri being celebrated.