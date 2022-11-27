Uorfi alias Urfi Javed, an actress and Instagram star popular for her unconventional fashion sense, is more popular than entertainers such as Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker. As per google Trends, Uorfi, who recently made headlines for calling out author Chetan Bhagat for calling her a ‘distraction’ for young men, is searched many folds more than the three other entertainers.

We compared the trends from the last 12 months and found that despite of ‘befitting’ PR teams that Pannu, Chadha and Bhasker have at their disposal, Uorfi trended far more than the trio. Only Taapsee Pannu among the three managed to match the trending status of Uorfi once during the last 12 months in January this year. In August, she peaked twice but could not match Uorfi’s popularity. Compared to Uorfi, Swara Bhasker’s trend map was almost flat throughout the year, and Richa Chadha’s trend map only spiked once during October but could not match Uorfi’s trend map.

Interestingly, Uorfi’s trend map matched Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity twice last year, once in April and a second time in October.

Similarly, compared to the very famous South Indian actor Allu Arjun, the trend maps of Uorfi and Allu remained in tough competition for most of the year.

Uorfi has 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Shah Rukh Khan has 32.7 million followers, Allu Arjun has 19.7 million followers, Swara Bhasker has 1 million followers, Richa Chadha has 2.5 million followers, and Pannu has 20 million followers on Instagram.

Unlike the movie actors like Swara and Tapasee, Uorfi does not have a PR team to handle her image. But despite that, she appears on news almost every week, thanks to her self-designed bold dresses which are made from extremely unconventional materials. She has the ability to convert anything to a dress, be it safety pins, audio tapes, photographs of herself, wires, or even steel wool. Uorfi Javed regularly posts photographs and videos of her wearing those bold and bizarre outfits, earning her both praises and cringes.

Uorfi Javed was seen in the music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori by Saregama Music which was released last month. Earlier this month, she joined the Dating Reality Show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ on MTV as one of the contestants. The show is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone.