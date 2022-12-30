Amid the probe into the unnatural death of TV actress Tunisha Sharma, her mother Vanita Sharma has levelled several serious allegations against Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Mohammad Khan. Insisting that the ‘love jihad’ angle be investigated in connection with the death case of actor Tunisha Sharma, the actress’s mother said that Sheezan Khan was teaching Urdu to Tunisha.

In a statement recorded by the Mumbai police on Thursday, Vanita Sharma said, “He (Sheezan Khan) trapped Tunisha. She was blackmailed by his family… She was taught Urdu, and she had also started speaking Urdu,” she said.

Tunisha’s maternal uncle Pawan Sharma also gave a statement to the Police in which he mentioned that there was a change in the deceased’s body language, behaviour and how she was dressing up after coming in contact with Sheezan Mohammad Khan.

Notably, the deceased actor’s mother had earlier mentioned that her daughter had started to wear a hijab. “She was working on the show even after her break up. Shezaan Khan’s mother is involved in this. Tunisha decorated Sheezan’s home for his birthday. She bought him expensive gifts. I did not understand what was happening. She was wearing niqab. She was slowly accepting their religion. She got involved too much with Sheezan and his family. My daughter was never like this. He knew that my daughter was from another religion before they started the relationship. Tunisha told me that Sheezan’s mother was calling and troubling her. Even I spoke to Sheezan’s mother but she outrightly denied it,” the mother said.

Furthermore, the late actress’ mother, in a recent interview with India Today, revealed that she had spoken to Sheezan after his breakup with her deceased daughter. Speaking about Tunisha’s behavioural change when she was dating Sheezan, the mother said that Tunisha had distanced herself from her family and started speaking in Urdu.

“I had only one kid, I have lost her, I won’t let this boy get out. He used my daughter over months. I told her to speak and tell us if you are in another relationship. Speak to my daughter but he just told me ‘Sorry Aunty, I can’t help you’. He involved Tunisha so much in his life and his family that my daughter had started getting distant from me. I used to ask her about their relationship but she never spoke much. He shouldn’t have cheated her. If he was in another relationship, then he should have informed her,” she told India Today.

It’s worth noting that the late actress had a close relationship with Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz. The couple was frequently seen spending quality time together. Tunisha had shared numerous Instagram posts with her.

Tunisha Sharma, on Saturday, December 24, committed suicide on the set of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul‘, a TV serial wherein the accused Sheezan Mohammad Khan plays the role of the protagonist. Following a complaint by the actress’ mother, Sheezan was arrested by the Waliv Police under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 (abetment of suicide) on Sunday (December 25).

Tunisha found out about Sheezan Khan’s affair

Tunisha Sharma’s mother has claimed that her sudden break up with co-star Sheezan Khan drove her to take her own life. Vinita detailed how Tunisha had found out about Sheezan’s affair from his chats. “Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship. When Tunisha found out about Sheezan’s relationship with another woman, he broke up with her. My daughter was very sensitive. When Sheezan ended the relationship, she was broken to the core. Even I questioned Sheezan over his affair besides Tunisha. But he apologised to me,” Vinita Sharma added.

Sheezan Khan refusing to cooperate in the investigation

Sheezan Khan’s police custody has been extended until December 30. He has been accused of cheating on Tunisha with another woman. The Police who have retreived WhatsApp chats in the case have said that Sheezan has not been very forthcoming during interrogation.