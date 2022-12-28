The police remand of Sheezan Mohammad Khan, arrested in the TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case, ends on December 28. Meanwhile, the police have identified a secret girlfriend of Sheezan Khan and they have discovered that he had deleted the WhatsApp chat with her.

The investigation of Mumbai Police in the Tunisha Sharma death case is currently centred on a WhatsApp chat Khan had with his secret girlfriend and Tunisha. Police are investigating the conversation between Tunisha and Sheezan Khan. This chat is 250 to 300 pages and the police are looking for the reason for the breakup between the two in these chats. According to the information, this chat is from June until now.

According to a report by India Today, the police sources involved in the investigation said, “The Valiv police retrieved Whats App chats and recordings from Sheezan’s phone. They scanned all the chats and found nothing inappropriate or suspicious in the chats exchanged between Sheezan and Tunisha. They are yet to unlock Tunisha’s phone.”

Sources claim that Sheezan has been changing statements during the police recordings. Sources further said, “All of Sheezan’s statements are being recorded on camera. After speaking about differences in religion being one of the reasons behind the breakup, Sheezan now claims that he wanted to focus on his career and hence he broke up with Tunisha. Police have taken into custody the footage of the shoot on the day of the incident to understand if anything went wrong during the process of shooting.”

The accused, Sheezaan Khan, has admitted that he has a secret girlfriend. The Valliv police have identified the secret girlfriend but her statements have not yet been recorded. At the same time, the police are also trying to retrieve the chat that Sheezaan Khan had deleted. The Vasai police are thoroughly investigating the whole matter. The police have also seized the DVR of the shoot on the set. The police are trying to understand if there was anything that could be understood from the facial expressions during the shoot.

The police have also seized the raw footage. Police are also investigating how many takes Sheezaan and Tunisha took to give a shot. Police have said that the interrogation of Sheezan Khan is necessary while in custody. At the same time, the police will now interrogate that secret girlfriend too. Along with this, the statement of Sheezan Khan’s mother will also be recorded.

Actress Tunisha Sharma, best known for films like “Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul” and “Fitoor”, committed suicide on Saturday, December 24, on the sets of her serial. Tunisha Sharma was cremated on Tuesday in the presence of her family members and television colleagues.

A Vasai police official said on Monday that Sheezan Khan had told the investigating officers that his relationship with Tunisha Sharma lasted for three months. He also mentioned the age difference between the two cited as a reason for separation. According to the official, a team from Kalina Laboratory inspected the set on Monday and also seized the clothes and jewellery that Tunisha Sharma was wearing on the day of the incident on Saturday.