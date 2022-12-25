TV star Sheezan Mohammed Khan has come under the scanner following the unnatural death of his co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Tunisha Sharma.

Following a complaint by the actress’ mother, Sheezan was arrested by the Waliv Police under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 (abetment of suicide) on Sunday (December 25).

Tunisha Sharma reportedly committed suicide on the set of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul‘, a TV serial wherein the accused plays the role of the protagonist. Sheezan Mohammed Khan will now be presented before the court for a hearing on December 26, 2022.

Sheezan Mohammed Khan made his debut in the TV series ‘Jodha Akbar (2013-2015)’ and played the character of Sultan Murad Mirza.

After that, he worked in Silsila Pyar ka (2016), Chandra Nandini (2017), Prithvi Vallabh (2018), Tara From Satara (2019), Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravana (2019), Nazar 2 (2020), Pavitra (2021) and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul (2022).

It must be mentioned that Khan’s elder sisters, namely, Falak Naaz and Shafaq Naaz are also actresses by profession. Prior to his close association with Tunisha Sharma, the actor was reportedly dating actress Mrinal Singh.

Sheezan Mohammed Khan with actress Mrinal Singh

Some reports mentioned that the deceased Tunisha Sharma was pregnant at the time of her death. However, it was later confirmed that she wasn’t pregnant at the time of her death, and died due to suffocation.

It must be pointed out that the actress allegedly committed suicide in the vanity van of the accused actor. The matter is now under investigation. Besides being a TV actor, Sheezan Mohammed Khan also happened to be a TEDx speaker.

In September 2020, he delivered his 20-minute talk on the topic ‘Our darkest times make or break us.’

“In this talk, Sheezan Mohd shares his experiences while being on the journey called life. He talks about his own experience with depression- as someone who’s felt it himself and around him, struggled with it, got out of it and ultimately discovered the importance of self-love and peace within,” the caption of the video read.

Only time will tell whether Tunisha Sharma’s mother will find closure or the case will meet the fate of the suicides of Jiah Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.