Man posing as NSG personnel tried to enter VVIP section at PM Modi’s Mumbai rally, arrested

A team of police officers deployed at the entrance to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds stopped Mishra and detained him.

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Desh Gujarat)
21

On Thursday, January 19, a person allegedly tried to enter the VVIP section of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Mumbai. The accused, identified as Rameshwar Mishra, has now been arrested by Bandra Kurla Complex Police. 

Accused Rameshwar Mishra used a forged identity card in the name of the National Security Guard (NSG) while trying to enter the VVIP section of the rally venue.

A team of police officers deployed at the entrance to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds stopped Mishra and detained him. Mishra, who is a resident of Navi Mumbai, was nabbed 90 minutes before PM Modi arrived at the venue. 

Mumbai Police followed the person as he wandered in the area before attempting to enter the high-security zone, as they noticed something suspicious about him. Notably, the individual was carrying an NSG identity card.

Rameshwar Mishra was detained in accordance with IPC Sections 171, 465, 468, and 471. The police later brought him before the Bandra court. He has been sent to police custody by the court until January 24, 2023.

PM Modi on Thursday launched multiple development projects worth Rs 38,000 crore in Mumbai. 

The Prime Minister officially opened 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana in an effort to improve Mumbai’s healthcare system. The innovative initiative offers people free access to basic medical services like health checkups, medications, investigations, and diagnostics.

Addressing a large crowd, PM Modi emphasized that this is the first time that the international community has placed its trust in India’s resolve. The Prime Minister claimed that, just as Indians eagerly anticipate a developed India, the rest of the world shares this optimism.

