Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is moving ahead towards its final leg that is expected to end on January 30 in Kashmir with a mega event. As per reports, four people have died till now during the Yatra that is aimed at improving the image of Rahul Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader and General Secretary of Congress Seva Dal, Krishna Kumar Pandey, died at the age of 75 during Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 8, 2022. As per reports, he was walking with Rahul Gandhi in the district of Nanded, Maharashtra, when he collapsed on the road. He was carrying the Tricolour earlier during the Yatra. At one point, he handed over the Tricolour to another person and collapsed after 15 minutes.

Pandey was rushed to the hospital. He has been declared brought dead. His body was brought back to the campsite and later handed over to his son Sheelaj Pandey who was also part of the Yatra.

Just four days after the demise of Krishna Kumar Pandey, on November 12, 2022, another person died during Yatra. As per reports, a 62-year-old Congress worker from Tamil Nadu, identified as Ganesan Ponraman of Thanjavur, was hit by a truck in Nanded, Maharashtra. When the incident happened, he was walking back to Pimpalgaon Mahadeo village in Ardhapur tehsil for the night camp. He was hit by a truck at 8:20 PM. Reportedly two ‘Bharat Yatris’ were hit. 30-year-old Sayayul was also hit and sustained minor injuries.

Moment of Silence for Shri. Ganesan – Yatri who passed away yesterday#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/e2IXYp1arQ — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) November 11, 2022

On November 25, 2022, a Sub-Inspector (SI) identified as Bhupendra Singh Gurjar, who was rehearsing for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ahar-Malwa, was hit by a car. As per reports, a car driver drove towards the police convoy and hit him. Gurjar succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place in front of the Soyatkala Police Station. A case was registered, and the police seized the vehicle.

On December 3, 2022, Congress worker 55-year-old Mangilal Shah of Zirapur, district Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, died of a heart attack. He was on his way to join Bharat Jodo Yatra. As per reports, he was on his way to attend the Yatra in Susner. On the way, he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The doctors wanted to conduct a post-mortem. However, Shah’s supporters took the body for the last rites.