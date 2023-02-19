Hours after a woman in Nuh, Haryana, alleged that she lost her child after Rajasthan Police kicked her in the stomach during the Bhiwani case investigation, Bharatpur Police in Rajasthan has stated that the Police are being falsely accused. The Bharatpur SP said that the woman was falsely accusing the Police and that the officers never entered the woman’s home.

“The police did not go inside the accused family’s home. The accused was not at home. They found his brothers. Thus they did some questioning and then came back. They are putting false accusations,” Bharatpur SP was quoted as saying by ANI.

On February 17, the Rajasthan Police reached Haryana to investigate the Bhiwani case in which charred dead bodies of Junaid and Nasir were recovered by the Haryana Police. Junaid and Nasir were cattle smugglers and belonged to Bharatpur. The family members of the duo alleged that five Bajrang Dal members named Mohit Yadav, Shrikant Pandit, Rinku Saini, and two other gaurakshaks abducted Junaid and Nasir and later burnt them alive in Haryana.

Based on the complaint filed by family members of the dead smugglers, the Rajasthan police reached Haryana and began the investigation. It barged into the house of Shrikant Pandit and detained two of his younger brothers named Vishnu and Rahul. According to Shrikant’s family, around 30-40 Rajasthan Police officers entered their house at 3:30 am and assaulted the alleged accused’s mother and his wife. They kicked Shrikant’s wife who was nine months pregnant and injured her severely, resulting in the death of the fully grown fetus.

Shrikant’s wife issued her statement in this case and said, “Some people came and they started fighting with my in-laws. They came to my door and pushed it, during which I got hurt in my stomach and my child died. I don’t know who pushed the door, or who hit me but they came at night to investigate. Why did they come at night? They came to find my husband Shrikant. They started breaking the furniture and other things in the house.”

Shrikant’s mother Dulari filed a police complaint in Nuh, Haryana, stating that around 30-40 persons dressed in Rajasthan Police uniforms entered her home at 3:30 am on February 17 and abducted her two sons named Vishnu and Rahul. She also said that they used abusive language for her and her family members and forcefully raided the premises, searching for Shrikant. She has demanded strict action against the culprits who hit her pregnant daughter-in-law, resulting in the death of her grandchild.

However, the Bharatpur police from Rajasthan has denied the allegations and have said that the police officers never entered the house of the ‘accused’. Further, Nuh Police took cognizance of the event and said that Haryana and Nuh Police had no involvement in the incident though the investigation is collaborative.

“This is a very sad incident. As the allegations are serious we have asked Additional SP for the investigation. Whatever leads he is getting via social media for the incident & allegations will be fixed. We will take action if there is any negligence from our side and our team,” Varun Singla, SP Nuh said.

Rajasthan Police have alleged that Shrikant, Mohit Yadav, Rinku Saini, and other members of their Gaurakshak group have burnt Junaid and Nasir alive in Bhiwani’s Loharu region.

According to the Police, Junaid, and Nasir from Bharatpur were engaged in cattle smuggling, and there are 4 to 5 FIRs already filed in their name. However, the duo never got arrested. Family members of the deceased alleged in the report that five members of Bajrang Dal caught Junaid and Nasir in Firozpur, Haryana, and attempted to take them to the police. However, the Police refused to arrest the duo looking at their condition. Mohammad Jabir, a relative of Junaid and Nasir, further alleged that the Bajrang Dal members then took the duo to Bhiwani’s Loharu region, where their charred remains were recovered by the Police.

It is important to note here that Mohit Yadav, who has been framed as the main accused in the case, is an active gaurakshak and that he has been on target of the cattle smugglers. He has been working for Gauraksha in the Mewat region, which is spread across two Indian states, namely Rajasthan and Haryana. The region is said to be the hotbed of organized crime, cattle smuggling, and mob violence against the Police. It is also very susceptible to communal tensions.