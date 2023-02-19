Sunday, February 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBhiwani murders case: Rajasthan Police denies killing an unborn child in the womb, says...
News Reports
Updated:

Bhiwani murders case: Rajasthan Police denies killing an unborn child in the womb, says police never entered the pregnant woman’s home

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan Police denies 'death of unborn child' allegations leveled by pregnant wife of Bhivani case 'accused', says police never entered her home
Bharatpur SP (L), 'Accused' wife Shrikant's wife (R) (Image Source: ANI)
6

Hours after a woman in Nuh, Haryana, alleged that she lost her child after Rajasthan Police kicked her in the stomach during the Bhiwani case investigation, Bharatpur Police in Rajasthan has stated that the Police are being falsely accused. The Bharatpur SP said that the woman was falsely accusing the Police and that the officers never entered the woman’s home.

“The police did not go inside the accused family’s home. The accused was not at home. They found his brothers. Thus they did some questioning and then came back. They are putting false accusations,” Bharatpur SP was quoted as saying by ANI.

On February 17, the Rajasthan Police reached Haryana to investigate the Bhiwani case in which charred dead bodies of Junaid and Nasir were recovered by the Haryana Police. Junaid and Nasir were cattle smugglers and belonged to Bharatpur. The family members of the duo alleged that five Bajrang Dal members named Mohit Yadav, Shrikant Pandit, Rinku Saini, and two other gaurakshaks abducted Junaid and Nasir and later burnt them alive in Haryana.

Based on the complaint filed by family members of the dead smugglers, the Rajasthan police reached Haryana and began the investigation. It barged into the house of Shrikant Pandit and detained two of his younger brothers named Vishnu and Rahul. According to Shrikant’s family, around 30-40 Rajasthan Police officers entered their house at 3:30 am and assaulted the alleged accused’s mother and his wife. They kicked Shrikant’s wife who was nine months pregnant and injured her severely, resulting in the death of the fully grown fetus.

Shrikant’s wife issued her statement in this case and said, “Some people came and they started fighting with my in-laws. They came to my door and pushed it, during which I got hurt in my stomach and my child died. I don’t know who pushed the door, or who hit me but they came at night to investigate. Why did they come at night? They came to find my husband Shrikant. They started breaking the furniture and other things in the house.”

Shrikant’s mother Dulari filed a police complaint in Nuh, Haryana, stating that around 30-40 persons dressed in Rajasthan Police uniforms entered her home at 3:30 am on February 17 and abducted her two sons named Vishnu and Rahul. She also said that they used abusive language for her and her family members and forcefully raided the premises, searching for Shrikant. She has demanded strict action against the culprits who hit her pregnant daughter-in-law, resulting in the death of her grandchild.

However, the Bharatpur police from Rajasthan has denied the allegations and have said that the police officers never entered the house of the ‘accused’. Further, Nuh Police took cognizance of the event and said that Haryana and Nuh Police had no involvement in the incident though the investigation is collaborative.

“This is a very sad incident. As the allegations are serious we have asked Additional SP for the investigation. Whatever leads he is getting via social media for the incident & allegations will be fixed. We will take action if there is any negligence from our side and our team,” Varun Singla, SP Nuh said.

Rajasthan Police have alleged that Shrikant, Mohit Yadav, Rinku Saini, and other members of their Gaurakshak group have burnt Junaid and Nasir alive in Bhiwani’s Loharu region.

According to the Police, Junaid, and Nasir from Bharatpur were engaged in cattle smuggling, and there are 4 to 5 FIRs already filed in their name. However, the duo never got arrested. Family members of the deceased alleged in the report that five members of Bajrang Dal caught Junaid and Nasir in Firozpur, Haryana, and attempted to take them to the police. However, the Police refused to arrest the duo looking at their condition. Mohammad Jabir, a relative of Junaid and Nasir, further alleged that the Bajrang Dal members then took the duo to Bhiwani’s Loharu region, where their charred remains were recovered by the Police.

It is important to note here that Mohit Yadav, who has been framed as the main accused in the case, is an active gaurakshak and that he has been on target of the cattle smugglers. He has been working for Gauraksha in the Mewat region, which is spread across two Indian states, namely Rajasthan and Haryana. The region is said to be the hotbed of organized crime, cattle smuggling, and mob violence against the Police. It is also very susceptible to communal tensions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

9-month pregnant wife of gaurakshak Shrikant kicked by Rajasthan Police says his mother, child dies in the womb

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajasthan Police pushed Shrikant's mother, Dulari, and his 9-month pregnant wife, injuring all three- his mother, wife, and the to-be-born child. Reportedly, the Police further while raiding Shrikant's room happened to kick the womb of his pregnant wife, resulting in the death of the child inside the womb.
News Reports

Aligarh Muslim University students to host a ‘dawat’ for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed amid protests because of marriage under Special Marriage Act

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed under the Special Marriage Act earlier this year.

George Soros a Holocaust survivor or ‘Nazi collaborator’? Listen to what he said about identifying Jews for Nazis in his own words

Gujarat man ends up marrying ‘lady don’ from Assam whom he met via matrimonial site, read what happened

Javed Akhtar is in Lahore for Faiz Festival, Indians ask him to stay in Pakistan, but Pakistanis too don’t want him

Jahannami Aurat, Shirk: Islamists attack Sara Ali Khan for extending wishes on Maha Shivratri

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,321FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com