In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police arrested an event manager named Sana Khan alias Rafiqunisha Khan alias Payal Khan who had been pressuring law students to convert to Islam for quite some time. Furthermore, she was also providing multiple inducements to Hindu girls in an attempt to lure them into marrying Muslim guys. She is originally from Rewa and was staying in Satyam Vihar Colony.

The Khajrana police have apprehended her in the case of love jihad and blackmail and are extracting her call details to examine her contact list.

How did the matter come to the fore

According to Town Inspector Umrao Singh, Sana Khan was charged with violating the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act and intimidation following a complaint from a law student who alleged that the accused was pressuring her to convert to Islam. The complainant, as per the police, originally belongs to the Talod village in Sonkach tehsil of Dewas district but is currently living in Goyal Vihar Colony with her friend and brother.

The victim revealed that the perpetrator was forcing her and her friend to convert their religion and trying to convince them to marry Muslim boys by offering various kinds of inducements.

She lured them by saying that she would arrange to get them married to Muslim boys from affluent families. They would receive a lot of money in return which would also be beneficial for their children’s education, the victim quoted the accused as telling her and her friends.

The official said that following the complaint, the police traced Sana Khan’s location and nabbed her. The police added that the accused is married to a man named Salim Khan whom the complainant regards as her uncle. Sana Khan had obtained the victim’s information from her husband and then began to threaten her.

Accused Sana Khan enticed girls by offering them incentives and offers: Indore police

Divulging details about Sana Khan’s modus operandi, the police said that the accused first obtained all information about her prospective targets, who were mainly law students, and then contacted them. She would start normal conversations with them first and then gradually start convincing them to embrace Islam by enticing them with many incentives and offers. She also tried to lure them with promises to get them married to rich Muslim boys.

Authorities disclosed that during the initial interrogation, Sana Khan continued to mislead the police, however, later she started divulging the truth. The police said that the accused revealed that she managed events in Indore and was in touch with more than 40 girls in Indore.

The police said that they are now compiling information they have gathered thus far and believe that Sana Khan might have used a similar trick to trap other girls.