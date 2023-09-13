Following the arrest of Gaurakshak Monu Manesar earlier in the day, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has released an official response accusing the Rajasthan government of playing vote bank politics. Working President of VHP, Alok Kumar has claimed that some time ago Rajasthan Police had considered him innocent and added that the arrest of Monu Manesar was carried out to appease the Muslim vote bank.

“Arresting an innocent Gau Rakshak for vote bank politics would cost the Rajasthan government dearly. He also assured that VHP will help Gaurakshak Monu Manesar in every way including staging a protest against his arrest.

Taking to X, he said, “Innocent cow devotee Monu Manesar has been arrested by Rajasthan Police, whereas some time ago Rajasthan Police had considered him innocent, cow devotee Monu has been arrested for the Muslim vote bank in the elections, which will cost them a lot. Vishwa Hindu Parishad will help cow devotee Monu Manesar in every way and if necessary will also protest.”

Earlier in the day, on 12 September, Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar was arrested by Haryana Police and was subsequently handed over to Rajasthan Police.

Manesar, a prominent Bajrang Dal leader, and a member of Haryana’s Gurugram administration’s special cow protection task force, was named in cases involving the deaths of some cow smugglers in Rajasthan.

However, earlier on 14 August, Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra made a major revelation in the alleged murder case of two cow smugglers, Naseer and Junaid by denying the direct involvement of Monu Manesar in the case.

While addressing a press conference, the Rajasthan DGP categorically stated that no direct involvement of Gaurakshak Mohit Yadav, known as Monu Manesar, was found in this alleged double murder case.

Responding to a question regarding Monu Manesar, DGP Mishra said, “..Let me also tell you that he (Monu Manesar) is not among those who were directly involved or were present on the spot or had direct involvement in the incident. However, police are investigating whether he played any indirect role in this case or not.” Manesar has a pending FIR in Alwar against him.

Monu Manesar blamed for Islamist violence against Hindu devotees of Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh

Manesar was recently in the headlines after some Islamist social media users accused him of provocation. While Manesar did not attend the rally, Islamists in Nuh ran riot, attacking the Hindu devotees, which led to the death of at least 7 people. Later, Haryana DGP Mamata Singh had stated that no evidence of hate speech was found against Monu Manesar. An old video of Monu Manesar was deliberately used by Islamist social media handles to fan unrest and spread panic among people.

A detailed report by OpIndia showed how a video from an unrelated event in October 2022 was used by certain elements to spread misinformation and hatred just before the VHP Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31.

The preliminary investigation into the Nuh violence revealed that Islamists had used the pretext of Manesar attending the rally to mobilize support for disrupting the Shobha Yatra. WhatsApp groups were created in advance that directed members to stock up on stones and bottles to attack the rally.