Tuesday, September 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar arrested, to be handed over to Rajasthan Police
News Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar arrested, to be handed over to Rajasthan Police

In August 2023, Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra categorically stated that no direct involvement of Gaurakshak Mohit Yadav, known as Monu Manesar, was found in this alleged double murder case.   

OpIndia Staff
Monu manesar arrested
Monu Manesar (Image Source: Jansatta)
9

Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar has been arrested by Haryana Police on Tuesday (September 12) and will be subsequently transferred to Rajasthan Police custody.

Manesar, a prominent Bajrang Dal leader, and a member of Haryana’s Gurugram administration’s special cow protection task force, was named in cases involving the deaths of three Muslim men in Rajasthan, although the police had admitted that they could not find any direct involvement of Manesar in the case.

Addressing the media in August, Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra categorically stated that no direct involvement of Gaurakshak Mohit Yadav, known as Monu Manesar, was found in this alleged double murder case.   

Responding to a question regarding Monu Manesar, DGP Mishra said, “Our team visited Nuh to investigate the matter. I would not like to blame Haryana Police. We have a professional approach. We asked them for help. The main issue is actionable intelligence. If there is intelligence, he will be caught. Let me also tell you that he (Monu Manesar) is not among those who were directly involved or were present on the spot or had direct involvement in the incident. However, police are investigating whether he played any indirect role in this case or not.”  

Monu Manesar blamed for Islamist violence against Hindu devotees of Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh

Manesar was recently in the headlines after some social media users accused him of provocation by vowing to attend the Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31. While Manesar did not attend the rally, Islamists in Nuh ran riot, attacking the Hindu devotees, which led to the death of at least 7 people. 

Preliminary investigation into the violence revealed that Islamists had used the pretext of Manesar attending the rally to mobilise support for disrupting the Shobha Yatra. WhatsApp groups were created in advance that directed members to stock up on stones and bottles to attack the rally. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
654,839FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com