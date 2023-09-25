On Monday (September 25), Russia launched a scathing attack on Canada for honouring a Nazi soldier, Yaroslav Hunka, in their Parliament and asserted that Canada has been, and remains a safe haven for Nazis. Notably, the Russian Embassy in Canada has announced that they will send a note to the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for honouring a Ukrainian Nazi who served in the SS division “Galicia” in their parliament, Russian news agency TASS reported on Monday (September 25).

Russian Embassy to send note to Canadian Foreign Ministry on Nazi appearance in parliament, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said:https://t.co/5GBWJOcEd6 pic.twitter.com/XD4k6FSwpH — TASS (@tassagency_en) September 25, 2023

Regarding the development, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov stated that the embassy will seek clarification over this episode.

He said, “The embassy is sending a note to the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister’s office demanding clarification. The SS is recognised as a criminal organization by the decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal, which are an integral part of international law. By honoring a member of this criminal community, the Canadian cabinet and members of parliament violated not only moral but also legal norms.”

Additionally, the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov emphasised that the act of giving a standing ovation to a Nazi soldier highlights that Ottawa still remains a safe haven for Nazis. The Russian ambassador also castigated Ukrainian President Zelenskyy regarding the Nazi row.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Canada has been and remains a safe haven for Ukrainian Nazis and not only them. Apologies for ignorance are ridiculous while a standing ovation tells it all. Thank God Zelensky’s grandfather does not see what his grandchild has become. Disgusting!”

Canada has been and remains a safe heaven for Ukrainian Nazis and not only them. Apologies for ignorance are ridiculous while standing ovation tells it all. Thank God Zelensky’s grandfather does not see what his grandchild has become. Disgusting!🤮 pic.twitter.com/eqO5EM4jgk — Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) September 25, 2023

Earlier in the day (25 September), the Polish ambassador to Canada Witold Dzielski demanded an apology from the Justin Trudeau-led-government for honouring a Nazi soldier.

In a tweet, Dzielski wrote, “09/22 Canada and Ukrainian leadership at House of Commons cheered a member of Waffen-SS Galizien, notorious UA military formation of World War 2 responsible for murdering thousands of Poles and Jews.”

09/22 🇨🇦&🇺🇦 leadership at @OurCommons cheered a member of Waffen-SS Galizien, notorious #UA military formation of #WW2 responsible for murdering thousands of Poles & Jews.



🇵🇱 best ally 🇺🇦 has, will never agree on whitewashing such villains! As 🇵🇱 Amb. to 🇨🇦 I expect an apology. pic.twitter.com/j6EkVWGg1d — Witold Dzielski (@WitoldDzielski) September 24, 2023

He added, “Poland who is best ally of Ukraine, will never agree on whitewashing such villains. As Ambassador to Canada, I expect an apology.”

Notably, on 22nd September, the Canadian House of Commons gave a standing ovation to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a World War II Nazi soldier. It was done in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Interestingly, Yaroslav Hunka was a member of a SS unit established in 1943 by a high-ranking Nazi SS official. He fought for the First Ukrainian Division, originally named the 14th Waffen-Grenadier Division der SS (Ukrainische Nr 1), also known as the “Galicia” Division.

As per documented WW2 history, the 14th SS-Volunteer Division “Galicia” was a World War II Nazi Germany military formation made up predominantly of military volunteers with a Ukrainian ethnic background from the area of Galicia.

It is notable that SS was the main paramilitary group under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany, and was primarily responsible for running Holocaust operations. 14th SS-Volunteer Division Galicia was made up of volunteers, which means that Yaroslav Hunka joined the unit on his own will, and was not conscripted.

Resultantly, the act of the Canadian Parliament honouring a Nazi collaborator has infuriated Jewish people, and their organisations, all across the world, who have come out openly to condemn this development and sought an apology from the Canadian Parliament, their Speaker, and their government.

We are deeply troubled & disturbed that a Ukrainian veteran of the infamous 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS – which actively participated in the genocide of Jews – was celebrated with a standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament.

#Canada's Jewish community stands… — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) September 24, 2023

In the wake of widespread outrage, the Canadian Parliament speaker apologised for celebrating a Nazi who killed Jews during WWII.

I just canceled my trip to Canada.

I just can’t…

It’s beyond the pale.

Trudeau’s tyranny against peaceful trucker protesters seems insignificant to this despicable and outrageous act of honoring of one of ADOLF HITLER’S NAZI SS Soldiers by the Canadian Parliament.

No words… https://t.co/ZEVwZjOPse — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, comedian and Hollywood actor Rob Schneider took to X, to announce that he has canceled his trip to Canada because of this “deplorable” and “outrageous” development.