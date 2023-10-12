Professor of sociology at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) Suryakant Waghmare has equated vegetarians with “militants” (terrorists) amid the controversy over separate tables for vegetarians at the institute.

Written by a Sociology teacher at IIT Bombay: ‘Disgust against beef is display of hegemony of vegetarianism’



Never before have I seen such disgusting justification of cow slaughter, which is not only inhuman but also has been a symbol of Hindu hate for centuries. As per this… pic.twitter.com/95smfYxUrM — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) October 12, 2023

In an opinion piece published in The Indian Express, Waghmare typically blamed the Hindu, more so the upper caste Hindu, for “militant vegetarianism” whose followers “seek to continually sustain the traditional ethics and aesthetics of segregation and hierarchy in food consumption”.

He even blamed such vegetarians, who he has implied are upper-caste Hindus, for citing environmental concerns as the reason for being vegetarians.

And yet, the IIT-B professor was careful enough to not offend vegans as he wrote, “Unlike veganism, which may emerge from compassion, the foundations of militant vegetarianism lie in varnashrama dharma and graded inequality”.

Like every true Hindu-hating left-liberal, Waghmare did not fail to enlist “outcastes”, Christians, and Muslims as the victims of “militant vegetarians”. And naturally, the professor threw in the term “cow nationalism” to say that “the hegemony of vegetarianism over the last century has institutionalised disgust against beef eaters”.

What happened at IIT-B?

On 1st October, the mess councils along with the Wardens and Associate Wardens of three hostels of IIT-Bombay imposed a fine of ₹10000 on an unnamed student for creating chaos and flouting mess rules.

The development came three days after the said student, along with 2-3 others, deliberately ate non-vegetarian food in a reserved vegetarian section of the mess on September 28, 2023.

It must be mentioned that only 6 out of 129 tables in the dining area were reserved for vegetarian students while the remaining could be utilised by both vegetarian and non-vegetarian students.

The decision was not taken by the administration of IIT-Bombay but by the students’ councils of Hostel 12, 13 and 14 along with elected representatives.

Hindu sentiments have been mocked and hurt repeatedly for choosing to be vegetarians

In Hinduism (or Sanatana Dharma), vegetarianism is associated with faith. Moreover, consuming cow meat which is beef is considered a sin because the cow is considered an all-loving mother of humans, animals, and nature alike.

Furthermore, Jainism also prohibits meat consumption from the point of view that no living being should be harmed, let alone murdered, and there must be peaceful co-existence among all beings.

And yet, Islamists, leftists, liberals, and other Abrahamic religions like Christians too have not only been critical of Hindus for being vegetarians but have committed crimes to violate their faith.

In July this year, former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy was subjected to ridicule after she revealed in an interview that she carries her own bag of food and cooking items when travelling abroad because she is a vegetarian.

Casteist remarks were hurled at the author by Hindu-hating leftists on X, formerly Twitter.

On 7th September, a Dalit girl was force-fed beef by two Muslim men named Shoaib and Nadeem and spiked cold drinks were forced down her throat. After intoxicating the victim, the accused gang-raped her and recorded the barbaric act on video. A third accused named, Shifat Ansari, a girl, was also named.

In a case from the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man, Ahmed Sharif, disguised as a Hindu under the false name Ajay Singh, entrapped a Hindu woman and married her. The woman was pressured to convert and consume beef.

In May, a Muslim man named Ismail Yusuf was arrested in Surat, Gujarat for selling samosas stuffed with beef.