A sensational case of love jihad and torture of a Hindu girl has come to light from the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim is reportedly from Ramganj Pakka Talab and married to Ahmed Sharif who is a resident of ITI Road and works in the merchant navy. He identified himself as Ajay Singh when he first contacted the girl over the phone after which they regularly talked.

As per a News18 report, the two grew closer and got married in 2018, but he did not disclose his actual religious identity to her. The couple started living in Aligarh after they tied the knot and his family members used to visit them there. He brought her home around 5 months ago and himself left for Malaysia.

After he left, his family tormented her and threw her out of the house where she sat outside without food or water for 12 hours. However, the family did not open the door and let her inside. The victim then reached the police station, narrated her entire ordeal to the authorities and lodged a complaint.

The matter pertains to ITI Road of Sadar Kotwali and the cops have registered a case based on the girl’s statement and started the probe. The charges are filed under sections 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty by husband or his family for property), 504 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke them) and 506 (imprisonment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 (taking dowry) and 4 (demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961 against her brother-in-laws Mohammad Hasan, Lal Mohammad and sister-in-laws Nasreen and Amreen.

According to the complainant, her in-laws started pressuring her to convert to Islam after her spouse’s departure. His brothers and their wives forcefully fed her beef and kicked her out of the residence when she protested. She also said that she was two months pregnant and miscarried when the accused pushed her.

Hindu organisations seek action

Hindu organisations have also become aware of the incident and termed it love jihad. According to Virendra Pandey, provincial vice president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, the woman made a small error and married on the condition that the pair would not abandon their respective religions and would follow their faiths.

The VHP leader added, “She spoke with the Superintendent of Police today, but if action is not taken then we will meet with him in two days. We will ensure that she gets complete justice and compel the police administration to do so. We will see to it that she regains her lost prestige and respect in the society under any circumstance.”