On September 7, a case of gang rape of a girl who belongs to the Dalit community has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. As per the information received, a complaint has been lodged in this matter, and a girl named Shifat Ansari, who happens to be the victim’s ‘friend’, along with two other individuals, Shoaib and Nadeem, has been named as the accused. The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday (2 September 2023).

The Bareilly police have taken to X, formally Twitter, to inform that they have taken cognisance of the incident and a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections at the Baradari SPS in Bareilly.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना बारादरी,बरेली पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) September 7, 2023

According to the complaint, it is alleged that the victim girl was asked to come to a hotel where two Muslim men Shoaib and Nadeem forced her to eat beef and consume spiked cold drinks. After intoxicating the victim, Shifat recorded the obscene video while the victim was being gang-raped by the two accused. It is also alleged that on the basis of the obscene video, the three accused blackmailed her and demanded Rs 5 lakh.

Following the complaint, the Police have registered a case in this matter. Currently, Police officials are interrogating Shifat and her male companions who are in custody.

According to media reports, the matter pertains to Baradari police station in Bareilly. In the complaint, the victim stated that she was acquainted with a girl named Shifat Ansari who is said to be a resident of Hussainbagh.

As per the victim, a few days ago, Shifat claimed that she had some important work lined up and borrowed Rs 30 thousand from her.

The victim added that on September 1, when she asked Shifat to return the money she had borrowed from her, Shifat asked her to meet her the next day (2 September) at Tapri Cafe in Didipuram. When she reached there, Shoaib and Nadeem were already present alongside Shifat. After some time, citing some important work, all three went to the Rajni Hotel and asked the victim to come there and collect the money.

Two hours later, when the victim reached Rajni Hotel, the receptionist told her that there had been a change in the room and asked her to go inside. Shoaib and Nadeem were present inside the room alongside Shifat.

They made the victim consume a cold drink that was laced with intoxicants and in an inebriated condition, the three fed her beef kebabs.

When the victim became unconscious, Shoaib and Nadeem raped her. When she regained consciousness, they informed her that they had recorded obscene videos of the victim while she was being gang-raped.

They said, “We have corrupted your religion. Now you forget your Rs 30 thousand and bring us Rs 5 lakh from anywhere.” They threatened her that if she failed to give them Rs 5 lakh, they would make her obscene video viral.

When the victim failed to raise the amount, the three accused sent her objectionable video to her fiance. It is further alleged that the accused pressurised the victim to have physical relations with other Muslim youths.

According to the information received, the accused Shoaib is a student of B Pharma, while Nadeem runs a salon and their friend Shifat Ansari is a class 12 pass-out.

Responding to a social media user who demanded strict action in the case and highlighted the media report regarding the heinous crime, Bareilly Police responded by stating that a case had been registered under relevant sections at Bareilly’s Baradari Police Station.

“The victim has filed a case against her friend who hails from another religion and two of her companions. The accused are being interrogated. Action will be taken after a medical examination of the girl and her statement in court”, CO Ashish Pratap Singh said.

According to Singh, the accused were preparing to flee to Kashmir where Nadeem has a salon. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the three accused under sections of the SC/ST Act, gangrape, intimidation, and extortion.