Thursday, May 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSurat: Ismail Yusuf arrested for selling beef-stuffed samosas to his customers, the cows were...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Surat: Ismail Yusuf arrested for selling beef-stuffed samosas to his customers, the cows were slaughtered near the river. Read details

The FSL official's certificate confirmed the presence of beef (cow meat) in the seized samosas. Following this, the Gujarat police registered an FIR and is taking further necessary action.

OpIndia Staff
Representative Image
16

In the Surat district of Gujarat, a case has been registered against two persons for cow slaughter and sale of beef. According to a Divya Bhaskar report, Ismail Yusuf, who runs a snack shop in Kosadi village of Mangrol panchayat, sells samosas stuffed with beef. The police initiated action after receiving information about selling cow meat at the snack shop.

Police laid a trap to nab accused Ismail Yusuf after getting information that the accused will be passing by Mosali Chaar Rasta. Police stopped a suspicious auto rickshaw and searched it. Following the search, the police seized 2 Kg samosas and arrested Ismail Yusuf.

During the questioning, Ismail Yusuf admitted that used to buy cow meat from one Suleiman alias Sullu Salim Bheekhu and Nageen Vasava alias Simon Vasava to make beef-stuffed samosas. He also informed that Suleiman and Nageen slaughter cows near the Kosadi village river bank. Suleiman and Simon butchered cows on the river bank of Kosadi village, according to Ismail. The seized samosas were sent to the Regional Justice Assistant Science School in Surat for testing.

The FSL official’s certificate confirmed the presence of beef (cow meat) in the seized samosas. Following this, the Gujarat police registered an FIR and is taking further necessary action.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

South Africa ANC Gen Sec exposes BBC hypocrisy, says will welcome Putin as no head of state can just be arrested anywhere: All you...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindus as ‘infidels’ and lies about hundreds of Muslim women being ‘trapped’ by Hindu men: 10 people booked by MP police for distributing hateful...

OpIndia Staff -

Days after coming to power, FIR filed against former BJP minister CN Ashwath Narayan for a remark made in February about Siddaramaiah: Details

ANI -

Gyanvapi Masjid Committee’s bizarre claims in court: Aurangzeb was not cruel, did not demolish Vishwanath Temple, there is no Shiva Linga

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC orders Azmat Ali Khan, accused of forced religious conversion, to delete social media posts of the victim within 48 hours

OpIndia Staff -

20 students, 1 nurse and 2 professors: Syed Tahir Hussain – an assistant professor at Madurai Medical College suspended for sexual harassment. Details

OpIndia Staff -

As NIA reaches London to probe Khalistani anti-India protests, read about amendment brought by Modi government facilitating investigation by it abroad

Gopal Tiwari -

Dubious group screens controversial BBC documentary in Australian Parliament during PM Modi’s visit, Aakar Patel, Sanjiv Bhatt’s daughter and others present

OpIndia Staff -

“Disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy”: NDA condemns boycott of new parliament inauguration by opposition parties, implores them to reconsider

OpIndia Staff -

‘These people will kill us’: Valmiki community in Gujarat’s Mandal seeks permission to leave the place after 2 people attacked by Sameer Salim and...

Krunalsinh Rajput -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,779FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com