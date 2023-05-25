In the Surat district of Gujarat, a case has been registered against two persons for cow slaughter and sale of beef. According to a Divya Bhaskar report, Ismail Yusuf, who runs a snack shop in Kosadi village of Mangrol panchayat, sells samosas stuffed with beef. The police initiated action after receiving information about selling cow meat at the snack shop.

Police laid a trap to nab accused Ismail Yusuf after getting information that the accused will be passing by Mosali Chaar Rasta. Police stopped a suspicious auto rickshaw and searched it. Following the search, the police seized 2 Kg samosas and arrested Ismail Yusuf.

During the questioning, Ismail Yusuf admitted that used to buy cow meat from one Suleiman alias Sullu Salim Bheekhu and Nageen Vasava alias Simon Vasava to make beef-stuffed samosas. He also informed that Suleiman and Nageen slaughter cows near the Kosadi village river bank. Suleiman and Simon butchered cows on the river bank of Kosadi village, according to Ismail. The seized samosas were sent to the Regional Justice Assistant Science School in Surat for testing.

The FSL official’s certificate confirmed the presence of beef (cow meat) in the seized samosas. Following this, the Gujarat police registered an FIR and is taking further necessary action.