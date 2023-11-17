In a significant development in the rescue operations in the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi on Thursday, a state-of-the-art performance auger drilling machine weighing 24 tonnes was deployed late at night. The machine, capable of cutting through the tunnel at a speed of 5 metres per hour, is expected to expedite the mission to save 40 workers stranded inside the under-construction tunnel for over 100 hours in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: A heavy-duty drilling machine bored through 12 metres of rubble of the collapsed tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand on Thursday, raising hopes for the rescue of 40 workers trapped inside for over four days.



Officials said in the evening that a… pic.twitter.com/nNif8MUeki — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023

According to on-site officials, this operation is anticipated to take an additional 2 to 3 days to complete. As the rescue efforts intensify, it is crucial to understand the details of the situation in the Uttarkashi tunnel, the complexities involved in such operations, the challenges faced, and to reflect on past instances where Indian rescue forces successfully saved individuals from similar calamities.

What happened in the Uttarkashi Tunnel

On the morning of 12th November 2023, around 5:30 AM, a devastating event transpired in the Himalayan region. A section of a tunnel under construction on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, India, yielded to the formidable forces of nature, resulting in a substantial collapse of debris. As the roof of the under-construction tunnel collapsed, the debris blocked the tunnel and trapped a minimum of 40 workers within the tunnel, their lives now teetering on the brink.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A part of the tunnel under construction from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi, collapsed. DM and SP of Uttarkashi district are present at the spot. SDRF, and Police Revenue teams are also present at the spot for relief work. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/hxrGqxWrsO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023

Designed as an integral component of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project, the tunnel aimed to establish uninterrupted connectivity to four sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites nestled in the Himalayas. Once finished, it is expected to cut down the distance by 26 km. Unfortunately, this noble initiative was overshadowed by tragedy as the 4.5-kilometre tunnel, at around 200 meters from its entrance, succumbed to the relentless pressures of challenging geological conditions, leading to its collapse.

Linking Silkyara to Dandalgaon, the tunnel suffered a rupture approximately 200 meters from its starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon. Fortunately, there were no casualties from the incident, but the workers working inside the tunnel were trapped. According to the officials of HIDCL, which is looking after the construction work of the tunnel, about 36 people are trapped in the tunnel.

Providing firsthand information to news agencies, a loader operator from the initial rescue team reported, “Mucking work is in progress, utilizing loaders and excavators. About 30-35 meters of the tunnel has collapsed. The incident occurred around 5:30 am. We are aware of approximately 40-45 people being trapped, but reassuringly, everyone is safe.” This marked the initial revelation of the gravity of this perilous incident to the nation.

Immediate kickstart of the rescue operations

The collapse news reverberated through the region, triggering an urgent response from authorities. Swiftly, rescue operations kicked into action, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and the police converging at the site. The challenge ahead was formidable: extracting the trapped workers from the intricate maze of rubble and darkness within the collapsed tunnel.

A representational image of the Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Rescue Operation. Image Source: India Today

Right from the start, rescue endeavours encountered substantial challenges. The precarious terrain, compounded by the persistent threat of additional collapses, posed a continuous risk, potentially impeding advancements and jeopardizing the safety of both rescuers and trapped workers. To mitigate these obstacles, heavy machinery was set in motion to clear the debris, to carve a passage for the rescue teams to access the trapped workers. The ongoing efforts continue. Around 20 meters of the 70-meter-thick debris is removed.

After the initial removal of heavy debris, the rescue operations reached the third day on 14th November 2023. The rescue teams initiated efforts to create a passage by installing a 900 mm pipe through the debris inside the tunnel to assist the trapped workers in coming out. Trucks loaded with pipe and drilling machines reached the tunnel site. A platform was prepared for the machines to operate horizontally, pushing the pipe through the debris to evacuate the workers. The 900 mm pipe is expected to prove wide enough for the workers to pass through.

Before starting drilling to rescue the workers, small pipes were inserted through the debris to supply air, water and food to the trapped workers. These pipes are working as lifelines for the workers.

However, the auger drilling machines being used were found not effective enough to drill through the rocky debris quickly. As a result, a more powerful state-of-the-art ‘American Auger’ drilling machine has been deployed at the site to drill the saviour hole. The 25-ton high-performance drilling machine was airlifted from New Delhi by Indian Airforce’s C1-30 Hercules transport aircraft to the Chinyalisaur airstrip, from where it was transported to the tunnel by road on Wednesday afternoon. The machine was then assembled at the site, and it started drilling on Thursday morning.

Explaining the challenges faced by the rescue team, Anshu Manish Khalkho, director (A&F) at NHIDCL, said, “The nature of the rocks here is quite fragile, posing a significant challenge to the operation.”

The newly brought machine can drill at the rate of 5-6 metres per hour, which means it can reach the trapped workers in 10-12 hours if run continuously. However, due to the nature of the location and obstacles within the debris, it can’t be run non-stop. A separate platform inside the tunnel has been prepared to accommodate the high-performance auger machine.

As per the latest reports, over 25 metres have been drilled through the debris blocking the tunnel by the advanced auger drilling machine, and steel pipes have been inserted in the hole. Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said that four pipes, each with a diameter of 900 mm and a length of 6 meters, have been inserted and the fifth one was being welded. He said, “The American augur machine is a highly advanced machine. Its work is going on in full swing. As per the latest update, four pipes have been inserted and the welding of a fifth one is underway. We can say that the auger machine is going well. If there are no hindrances by the debris, we will be able to make the tunnel and rescue them at the earliest”.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel incident | Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi says, "American augur machine is a highly advanced machine. Its work is going on in full swing. As per the latest update, four pipes have been inserted and the welding of a fifth one is underway.… pic.twitter.com/Yj8WeZGFlE — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

He said that as soon as the hole is drilled and steel pipes are inserted, the trapped workers will be rescued immediately. Further 30 to 40 meters needed to be drilled to reach the workers. The auger machine was working at its full capacity so the workers could be rescued at the earliest, officials working at the site said.

The machine had stopped at around 3 AM after it hit a metallic object. After a halt of a few hours, the matching started working in the morning. As per officials, there could be a JCB machine or other similar earth-moving equipment of large size under the debris. This is why it is taking so long to dig through it and make a way for a safe escape.

The officials added that another high-performance drilling machine will be airlifted from Indore, and it will reach by tomorrow morning. The second machine is being brought as a standby.

As almost half the distance has been already drilled, it is expected that the rescue operation will be completed by tonight or Saturday morning. As per officials, the workers may come out as early as midnight, if there are no obstacles.

Tunnel Project Director Anshu Manih Khalkho said that the distance to be drilled can be less, as the distance of the debris only has been estimated using the description of the location of the workers provided by them. He said that as the auger machine runs on diesel, ventilation measures are being taken to remove the toxic exhaust gases. He added that as the machine causes vibration, they have to be careful in drilling so that it does not cause further damage.

Uttarakhand’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “I have been told that the new drilling machine has already penetrated five to seven meters through the debris. We hope it would soon reach the trapped workers, drilling at the rate of five to 10 meters every hour.”

A Timeline of Rescue Efforts: A Chronicle of Resilience

Spanning several days, the rescue operation has been an unwavering quest for survival. Here’s a timeline highlighting key events:

12th November: Commencing at 5:30 AM IST, rescue operations kicked off, navigating challenging terrain and the constant threat of further collapses.

13th November: Intensified efforts utilised heavy machinery and specialised equipment to clear debris and locate survivors.

14th November: A ray of hope emerged as rescuers employed a specialised machine to insert large-diameter mild steel pipes into the rubble, to create an escape path for trapped workers.

Auger Machine brought in action Image Source: India Today

15th November: Tension heightened as a stampede occurred during rescue operations, caused by falling debris, resulting in minor injuries to two workers. Due to slow progress in drilling, a High-performance American Auger drilling machine was airlifted by the Indian Air Force and it was deployed to accelerate the digging task.

16th November: Drilling by the newly brought machine continued, amid protests by locals to expedite the rescue operations. Minister of State for Highways Development General VK Singh visited the accident site.

17th November: Around 25 meters were drilled by 6 AM in the morning and four 900 mm pipes were inserted. Officials said drilling is going on fast and smoothly using the high-performance drilling machine, and will be completed soon. Throughout, special efforts are underway to provide sustenance to the stranded workers inside the tunnel. Continuous contact ensures their safety is monitored diligently.

Technologies involved in the Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Rescue Operations

The rescue efforts following the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse on 12th November have employed a range of advanced technologies to locate, communicate with, and extract the trapped workers. These technologies are playing a crucial role in saving lives.

Thermal imaging cameras are used to detect the heat signatures of the trapped workers, allowing rescuers to identify their location even in the dark and debris-filled tunnel. A team of trained sniffer dogs will also be there in the last phase of the rescue operation.

🚨 Food being supplied through pipe line to people trapped in tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand #TunnelCollapse pic.twitter.com/dGg94Vr4wf — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 16, 2023

Steel pipes are inserted into the tunnel to provide a lifeline to the trapped workers. These pipes allow for the delivery of food, water, and oxygen, ensuring that the workers can sustain themselves until they are rescued.

Communication devices, such as two-way radios, are used to establish contact with the trapped workers, allowing rescuers to assess their condition, provide reassurance, and gather information about their location.

Heavy machinery, including cranes and excavators, are employed to clear debris and create a stable working area for rescuers. These machines are essential in removing large chunks of debris and facilitating the rescue operation.

As mentioned above, a high-performance American Auger drilling machine has been used to drill a rescue hole, after the existing drilling machines were found ineffective. After the machine was airlifted by AIF transport plane on Wednesday, it was assembled at the site, and it started working on Thursday morning.

900 mm steel pipes are being inserted into the drilled hole, to prevent it from further collapsing. The pipes are 6 meters long, and after one piece is inserted, another piece is welded to it. While the pipe is being welded, the drilling machine gets time to cool down. After the rescue path is drilled and the pipes are welded and inserted, a trolley will be installed inside it, which will be used to bring out the trapped workers.

The combination of these advanced technologies, coupled with the unwavering dedication of the rescue teams, is playing a pivotal role in the rescue of the trapped workers. This incident highlights the importance of investing in cutting-edge technologies and training personnel in their use to respond to such emergencies effectively.

Experts from Norway and Thailand helping the rescue teams

As per reports, advice from experts from Norway and Thailand is taken into prime consideration during the ongoing rescue operations. Especially, inputs from Thai experts are especially crucial because similar incidents had taken place in Thailand twice in the past. In one such incident, 12 young boys and their football coach trapped in a cave were rescued after 15 days. However, Tunnel Project Director Anshu Manih Khalkho said that no international agency has been called to the project site.

Impact of the Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse incident on Char Dham All-Weather Road Project

The collapse of the Uttarkashi tunnel has cast doubt on the Char Dham all-weather road project, prompting apprehensions regarding the safety and stability of infrastructure development in the rugged mountainous terrain. Critics are now scrutinising the project’s environmental implications and its susceptibility to landslides and avalanches.

This underscores the urgency for a thorough risk assessment and a robust mitigation strategy. As we march uphill in the Devbhoomi, the complexities involved in developing the infrastructure become a yet bigger challenge. Landslide incidents in Joshimath earlier in 2023 therefore appear like an alarm in hindsight.

Meghalaya Coal Mine Tragedy

13th December 2018, marked a tragic event in Meghalaya, India, as an illicit coal mine in Ksan village became flooded, leaving 15 miners trapped inside. Meghalaya has a notorious history of unauthorized coal mining, frequently employing dangerous “rat-hole” techniques. These mines, dug vertically into the ground at depths of hundreds of feet, pose significant hazards. Miners, often operating with minimal safety measures, are consistently exposed to risks such as collapse, gas poisoning, and flooding.

Rescue operation during the Meghalaya Coal Mine Tragedy. Image Source: India Today

On that fateful December day, the miners were engaged in activities within a rat-hole mine when, inadvertently, they breached into a neighbouring mine filled with water from the nearby Lytein river. The water swiftly inundated their mine, submerging it within minutes. While five miners successfully escaped, the remaining 15 found themselves trapped inside.

Despite exhaustive rescue endeavours, the operation faced challenges due to the mine’s depth, unstable terrain, and ongoing water influx. After two months of unwavering search efforts, only two bodies were discovered, leading to the presumptive conclusion that the remaining 13 miners had lost their lives.

Tham Luang Cave Rescue

In June 2018, the world witnessed with astonishment as a group of 12 boys and their soccer coach became ensnared inside a waterlogged cave in Thailand. Enduring 18 perilous days, they remained stranded, their destiny hanging in the balance. Yet, through the steadfast endeavours of international rescue teams, all 13 individuals were ultimately rescued.

Thailand rescue operation concept diagram. Image Source: The Irish Times

On June 23, 2018, the Wild Boar football team, led by their coach Ekkarat “Eak” Saen, embarked on an exploration of Tham Luang Nang Non, a cave system in Chiang Rai Province, Thailand. Upon deciding to return to the cave entrance, heavy rains flooded the cave, trapping them deep inside. The news of their predicament spread rapidly, triggering a massive search and rescue operation that involved over 10,000 people, including cave diving experts, military personnel, and global volunteers.

The rescue operation was marked by numerous challenges. The cave’s length, darkness, and flooded conditions, along with narrow passages, posed difficulties for divers. The water level fluctuations added an unpredictable element. After meticulous planning, the rescue team formulated a strategy to extract each boy individually. Accompanied by two experienced divers, the boys navigated through the submerged cave passages. The rescue commenced on July 8, 2018, and over the subsequent five days, all 12 boys and their coach were successfully rescued and brought to safety.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse stands as a stark reminder of the formidable challenges faced in developing infrastructure in the Himalayan region. The deployment of advanced technologies and the collaborative efforts of both domestic and international rescue teams showcase resilience and determination in the face of adversity. The incident has sparked debates about the safety of such ambitious projects, emphasizing the critical need for meticulous risk assessments and mitigation strategies.

As the rescue operations continue, drawing insights from past incidents like the Tham Luang Cave Rescue, the focus remains on leveraging expertise and technology to navigate the complexities of mountainous terrains and ensure the safety of those affected. The Uttarkashi incident serves as a sombre reflection on the fragility of human endeavours amidst the unpredictable forces of nature.