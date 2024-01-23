Tuesday, January 23, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMyanmar Army plane carrying 14 crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; 6 injured
News Reports
Updated:

Myanmar Army plane carrying 14 crashes at Mizoram’s Lengpui airport; 6 injured

According to the information received from the Mizoram Director General of Police, the plane was small and 14 people were on board with the pilot.

ANI
Myanmar Army plane (Image Source: India Today)
5

A Myanmar Army plane with 14 people on board crash landed at the Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning.

According to the information received from the Mizoram Director General of Police, the plane was small and 14 people were on board with the pilot.

Six people sustained injuries in the crash while eight are safe, according to the DGP.

The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

As per the received information, the army plane crashed while landing.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com