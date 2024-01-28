Sunday, January 28, 2024
HomeNews Reports‘No reserved teacher post will be de-reserved’: Union Education Ministry and UGC clarify amid...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

‘No reserved teacher post will be de-reserved’: Union Education Ministry and UGC clarify amid reports on draft guidelines for de-reservation

The clarification came amid a report that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft guidelines for de-reserving vacancies in higher education institutes (HEIs).

ANI
2

The Ministry of Education and University Grant Commission (UGC) on Sunday clarified that no reserved post for faculty members in higher education institutions will be de-reserved.

This comes amid a report that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft guidelines for de-reserving vacancies in higher education institutes (HEIs).

Talking to ANI, Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC, clarified that it is only a draft guideline and was released for public feedback.

“Let me clarify that we will put out a final document that will not have any de-reservations. There has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past and there is going to be no such de-reservation,” Kumar said.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Education also said it has given directives to all the Central Educational Institutions to fill up the vacancies strictly as per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019.

“Reservation in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in Teacher’s cadre as per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019,” the ministry said in the post.

“After enactment of this Act, no reserved post is to be de-reserved. The Ministry of Education has given directives to all the CEIs to fill up the vacancies strictly as per the 2019 ACT,” it added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah justifies pulling down Hanuman flag from 108 feet pole in Mandya, says national flag should have been hoisted

OpIndia Staff -

Release of Marathi movie ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’ delayed as Censor Board refuses certificate demanding written evidence against Aurangzeb

OpIndia Staff -

Now there is no question of going anywhere else, we will stay together: Nitish Kumar after taking oath as Bihar CM from NDA

ANI -

Noida Film City: Firm backed by Akshay Kumar among final four bidders for the development, Boney Kapoor and T-Series also in the race

OpIndia Staff -

AAP to contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana against I.N.D.I. Alliance partner Congress, Arvind Kejriwal announces in Jind

OpIndia Staff -

Nitish Kumar becomes Bihar CM for the ninth time, 8 others take oath as cabinet ministers, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha are Dy...

OpIndia Staff -

Andra Pradesh: Man presumed ‘dead’ after a burnt body was found in his agriculture field calls family several hours later, here’s what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoes unity and progress, talks about nurturing spirit of ‘Dev se Desh’ with Lord Ram’s inspiring legacy

OpIndia Staff -

Just wait for a few days: Himanta Biswa Samra reiterates that Rahul Gandhi uses ‘body double’, vows to expose name

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Two-year-old child brutally attacked by stray dogs in Barabanki during Republic Day celebrations, over 40 wounds on his body

Shraddha Pandey -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com