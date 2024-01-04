Thursday, January 4, 2024
HomeNews Reports"Will keep appealing Muslim brothers to avenge Babri demolition by kafir Hindus": UP ATS...
News Reports
Updated:

“Will keep appealing Muslim brothers to avenge Babri demolition by kafir Hindus”: UP ATS nabs Jibran Makrani, 24, from Jhansi for threats to Ram Mandir

When questioned by the UP ATS about the post, Jibran said that he put out the post with the intention to take revenge for Babri masjid and for Muslim brothers to raze Ram Mandir to the ground.

OpIndia Staff
The accused as been arrested under Sections 153A and 505(2)
4

The Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad (UP ATS) has arrested 24-year-old Jibran Makrani from UP’s Jhansi city for issuing threats and attempting to incite people ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration and Pran Pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January.

It was learnt that the X account through which the threats were issued was being run by a Hafiz Jibran Makrani, son of Israr Makrani from Jhansi.

According to a press note released on 3rd January by the UP ATS, cyber patrolling officials flagged an inciteful post on X, formerly Twitter, from the account of @jibranMakrani1. “We will not let go of a single masjid, if a masjid is snatched from us by force then be ready to face the consequences, Babri masjid is also ours and will always be ours,” the post read.

Press noe issued by Uttar Pradesh ATS

The press note read that the post clearly shows that it is intended to create communal disharmony, increase religious animosity and spread frenzy. The post was deleted by Jibran when he was first called for questioning. At the time he was not carrying his phone with him. When he returned with his phone, the X post was found to be deleted.

According to the FIR, Jibran said that he wanted his Muslim brothers to demolish the Ram Mandir and rebuild a grand Babri masjid again. He said that he was successful in achieving the goal behind his posts.

Screenshot of Jibran Makrani’s X handle

“Insha allah whenever I get the chance in the future too I will keep appealing my Muslim brothers through my Twitter (X) handle and other social media handles to avenge Babri masjid demolition against the kafir Hindus. I am proud of my work,” he said.

When questioned by the UP ATS about the post, Jibran said that he put out the post with the intention to take revenge for Babri masjid and for Muslim brothers to raze Ram Mandir to the ground. “Like our ancestors had done,” he said referring to the demolition of the Ram Mandir by Mughal tyrant Babur.

Press note issued by UP ATS

Data accessed from Jibran’s phone showed screenshots of posts by different people including posts on the demolition of Babri masjid, posts supporting terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel and posts supporting the Popular Front of India (PFI).

When questioned about the screenshots of such contentious posts, Jibran said that he is upset with the “atrocities against Muslim brothers” and that he reposts the contents of such screenshots on his X handle in order to promote wide and far the inciteful posts amongst his Muslim brothers.

Screenshot of an old comment by Jibran Makrani on a post on X from 2022

Jibran Makrani has been arrested under Sections 153A / 505(2) and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, one mobile phone and 3 sim cards have been recovered from him.

Screenshot of a post reshared by Jibran Makrani on X

This comes a day after the UP Police Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two individuals for issuing bomb threats targeting the Shri Ram Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the chief of UP STF.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra withdraws her plea from Delhi High Court challenging the order to evacuate government bungalow

OpIndia Staff -

Another scam in Delhi: LG VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into lab tests prescribed at mohalla clinics after inquiry found massive irregularities

OpIndia Staff -

Shramjeevi Express blast: As Hilal and Nafikul are sentenced to death, read the experience of a person who was waiting to board the ill-fated...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Despite mounting proof, Kejriwal says no scam as he skips ED summons again, blames PM Modi for trying to stop his 1 Lok Sabha...

Amit Kelkar -

Turkey: Man punches ‘protestor’ carrying a flag that reads ‘There is no God but Allah’, police start investigating a journalist who praised the act

OpIndia Staff -

Saddam Sheikh writes ‘Jihad is in his blood’: UP ATS exposes ISIS-inspired group in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar conspiring to attack Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Faizan Lala insults, uses derogatory language for Lord Rama on social media, arrested after outrage

OpIndia Staff -

Court documents naming sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s associates unsealed, list includes Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and more

OpIndia Staff -

Thane: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reiterates age-old commitment to liberate Haji Malang Dargah in Kalyan

OpIndia Staff -

Societal order mentioned in Bhagwad Gita, Jaati-Varna often coincide: Puri Shankaracharya talks to News18 about Hinduism, Ram Mandir, and more

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com